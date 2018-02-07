Wall Street, TSX rise as volatility eases

U.S. stocks overturned early losses to trade higher on Wednesday as some buyers returned to a market still shaking from a record fall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier this week.

Gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks led advances on the S&P and the Dow.

Boeing rose 2.7 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the Dow, while Amazon's 1-per-cent rise helped lift the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 249.57 points, or 1 per cent, at 25,162.34. The S&P 500 rose 19.7 points, or 0.73 per cent, at 2,714.84 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.64 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 7,142.52.

The pivotal gauge of S&P 500 volatility, the VIX, opened at a relatively elevated 31 points and slipped to 21.24. The VIX on Tuesday hit a more than two-and-a-half year high above 50, after trading, on average, below 20 for months.

"We are concerned there'll be more volatility. I'd characterize what we've seen over the last year as abnormal," said Sameer Samana, global equity and technical strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St. Louis.

"Investors need to get ready for normal levels of volatility. That's not bearish."

Canada's main stock index also rose modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in Manulife Financial and the banking sector, as well as a bounce-back in shares of cannabis companies.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index edged up 37.78 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,401.80.

The Toronto market was also following a cautiously upbeat tone on Wall Street after a global equities rout on Monday.

Cannabis producers were among the most actively traded, including Canopy Growth, which was among the biggest advancers on the index, up 3.6 per cent at $29.87.

Marijuana shares had come under pressure in recent weeks but have begun to perk back up. Aphria rose 1.3 per cent to $16.86, while Aurora Cannabis rose 2.5 per cent to $11.82.

Canada is in the process of legalizing recreational marijuana this year. The country's health minister said on Tuesday that cannabis will only go on sale a few months after it is legalized to give the provincial retail system time to start working properly.

Manulife Financial rose 0.2 per cent to $25.16 after sources said it was weighing the sale of a number of U.S. insurance assets.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent. Toronto Dominion Bank rose 0.3 per cent to $71.89, while Bank of Nova Scotia rose 0.2 per cent to $78.32.

Traders are still braced for more volatility as they try to figure out if the swings of the past few days are the start of a deeper correction or just a temporary blip in the U.S. market's nine-year bull run.

A wild session on Tuesday had seen the Dow swing more than 1,100 points from peak to trough and ended with the benchmark S&P 500 recording its best day since just before President Donald Trump's election in 2016.

Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly praised Wall Street gains during his first year in office, on Wednesday dismissed recent market rout, saying stocks should not be falling amid strong economic news.

Some investors, however, fear the market is over-stretched in the context of higher inflation and rising bond yields as central banks withdraw their easy money policies of recent years. The recent rout has wiped about $4 trillion off world equities.

"The fundamentals in the United States look good but valuations are quite high in the equity space. The high valuation is going to be more of a challenge given rising rates," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist, North America for Russell Investments.

The S&P energy index was up more than 0.4 per cent, led by Anadarko Petroleum's 3.5-per-cent gain and an uptick in oil prices.

Wynn Resorts climbed about 10 pe rcent after casino mogul Steve Wynn resigned as the chief executive following sexual misconduct allegations.

Snapchat owner Snap soared 37 per cent after it reported surging growth in users and revenue in its latest quarter.

World stocks clawed off two-month lows on Wednesday, though momentum was weak.

European shares rose around 0.7 per cent after plumbing six-month depths on Tuesday at the tail-end of a selloff induced by a volatility spike that took Wall Street's fear gauge, the VIX index, as high as 50, more than three times its closing level last Thursday.

That rout had wiped $4-trillion off world equities and sent investors scurrying for the safety of German and U.S. bonds, briefly reversing the steady rise in global yields.

While Tuesday saw U.S. equities roar back, the momentum may already be slipping - Asian and emerging equity gains fizzled.

With the pivotal gauge of S&P 500 volatility, the VIX , opening at a relatively elevated 31 per cent, equity markets are not out of the woods, especially in the United States, market watchers say.

"People are still shaken after such a ferocious correction, especially as it came after a very long time. It is clear that there will be more volatility going forward," said Salman Ahmed, chief investment strategist at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

"But that's a healthy development so markets can focus on areas that are generally stronger. The upward (equity) trend can stay but it will be less steep than last year."

MSCI's all-country index, however, was up 0.2 pe rcent after four days in the red, boosted by Europe's gains - which were the third largest of the year - and those in Japan and Asian emerging markets .

Bond buying by panicky investors also abated and yields on "safe" German, Japanese and U.S. debt edged up, resuming the trend of recent weeks as markets price further U.S. rate rises and the withdrawal of stimulus in Europe.

Yields on Germany's 10-year government bond, the euro zone benchmark, were around 0.69 per cent, having dropped to 0.66 per cent on Tuesday.

But that yield has more than doubled since early-December as the European Central Bank halved bond purchases at the start of 2018 and is expected to completely wind them down in September.

Markets are also wary about U.S. lawmaker wrangling to extend the so-called debt ceiling - funding for the U.S. government runs out on Feb. 8 unless a stopgap bill manages to pass the Senate later on Wednesday.

U.S. 10-year yields rose back as high as 2.80 per cent after approaching two-week lows around 2.65 per cent on Tuesday . They were last at 2.77 per cent.

"What's clear is that the general direction for yields is up. During the selloff you got the natural reaction of bond yields going up but the moment you get some stability, yields zoom up again," Ahmed said. "So the balance between bond yields and equities will be important to watch."

It was a steep spike in yields last Friday that sparked the initial Wall Street rout, forcing sales by a host of highly leveraged funds, which ramped up volatility and drove yet more selling.

Like many others, BlackRock analysts described the rout as a buying opportunity, seeing the leveraged products moves as essentially driven by jitters over recent equity gains on one hand, and the possibility of higher interest rates on the other.

But they added: "The market unrest is a reminder that the pace of interest rate increases matters."

European shares held firm, meanwhile, after seven days of losses, boosted also by a series of robust earnings reports.

German shares rose 0.6 per cent, adding gains after news of a government coalition deal, with Social Democrats likely taking the key finance portfolio. Southern European bonds, generally seen as riskier assets, also rallied, with yields on Italian, Spanish and Portuguese debt down 5-8 basis points.

"This news (in Germany) is positive for spreads and for anyone that wants a well constructed and viable Europe," Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell said.

On currency markets, the dollar rose 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies but fell almost half a percent to the yen.

Sterling meanwhile was down for the fourth straight day against the dollar, hurt by recent surveys confirming the economy's fragile state and fresh tensions over Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union.

Investors are awaiting Thursday's Bank of England meeting which should provide an update on authorities' views on the economy and timing of the next interest rate rise.

Oil prices fell to a one-month low Wednesday, after U.S. data showed an unexpected build in refined products, fanning fears of oversupply headed into the slow demand season and offsetting a bounce after the largest UK pipeline shut for the second time in three months.

The Brent crude futures contract was down 30 cents at $66.57 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 81 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $62.58 a barrel. U.S. crude hit a low of $62.36, the lowest level since Jan. 9.

Crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 2, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels. Refining runs notched a surprising rise in the week, boosting inventories of distillates such as diesel and jet fuel, as well as gasoline.

The rebound in refining runs was largely due to more activity in the U.S. Gulf and the Midwest, and that helped restrain crude inventories while stocks of finished products grew more than expected.

"The report was squarely bearish with the across-the-board inventory rise. The ability of crude oil inventories to rise in the face of a snap back higher in refinery utilization was particularly bearish," said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.