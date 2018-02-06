Dow jumps over 300 points in day of volatile trading

U.S. stocks rebounded in volatile afternoon trading on Tuesday, with major indexes up more than 1 per cent following the biggest one-day drops for the S&P 500 and the Dow in more than six years.

Stocks swung from negative to positive after indexes started the session 2 per cent lower, underscoring a return of volatility to a market that until recently was marked by an absence of major shifts. The Dow had a more than 930-point difference between its high and low on Tuesday.

The sharp declines in recent days marked a pullback that had been long-awaited by investors after the market minted record high after record high in a relatively calm ascent.

"It's been a crazy period and today the market is probably just trying to find some footing," said John Lynch, chief investment strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, N.C.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 471.83 points, or 1.94 per cent, to 24,818.88, the S&P 500 was up 40.07 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 2,689.01 and the Nasdaq Composite increased 129.47 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 7,097 at 3:08 p.m. ET.

Defensive sectors utilities and real estate lagged, while technology and consumer discretionary were among the top-performing sectors.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,353.37.

An index of Latin American shares was also up about 1 per cent. European shares closed down more than 2 per cent, and losses for the MSCI 47-country world index broke $4-trillion.

"I wouldn't be very surprised if we weren't seeing intraday volatility last for the next two to three weeks. That being said, it is not a time to panic," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

The sell-off in stocks that began last week has been built on concerns over higher interest rates and lofty valuations.

Some strategists view it as a healthy pullback after a rapid run-up in the start of the year and strong 2017 gains, and say the improving economic outlook is a positive for stocks overall.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX and the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term volatility for the S&P 500, also hovered between positive and negative territory, a day after it hit its highest level since 2015. It was last down 21 per cent at 29.43. The move was a break from many months of relative calmness and left market participants grappling with the implosion of products that bet against volatility.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrials index on Monday slumped briefly by more than 10 per cent from its Jan. 26 record high.

Economically sensitive S&P materials, technology and consumer discretionary indexes advanced, while the rest sagged, led by a decline in rate-sensitive utilities, down 1.6 per cent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 2.50 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.72 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 2.42 per cent. An index of Latin American stocks was up 1.1 per cent.

Earlier, Taiwan's main index lost 5.0 per cent, its biggest slump since 2011, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 5.1 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dived 4.7 per cent, its worst fall since November 2016, to four-month lows.

U.S. Treasury prices gained as volatile equity markets led investors to seek out lower-risk bonds, though many investors remained nervous after a week-long bond rout sent yields on Monday to four-year highs.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.7828 per cent, from 2.794 per cent late on Monday.

The original trigger for the equities sell-off was a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields late last week after data showed U.S. wages increasing at the fastest pace since 2009. That raised the alarm about higher inflation and, with it, potentially higher interest rates.

"Once rates started moving, that kind of exposed some of these levered short VIX sales. A very crowded trade, it just took a while to unwind that," said Mr. Lynch.

Commodities remained gloomy, with oil and industrial metals all falling as the year's stellar start for risk assets rapidly soured.

U.S. crude fell 1.2 per cent to settle at $63.39 a barrel while Brent dropped 1.1 per cent to settle at $66.86.

Copper lost 1.30 per cent to $7,075.85 a tonne.

The dollar rose to its highest in more than a week against a basket of currencies as traders piled back into the greenback amid the rout in stocks.

The dollar index last rose 0.13 per cent, with the euro up 0.11 per cent to $1.2380.