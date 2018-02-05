Dow drops as much as 1,500 points; falls below 25,000

U.S. stocks sold off sharply on Monday, with the Dow industrials falling back below 25,000, as a pullback from record highs deepened and investors grappled with rising bond yields and potentially firming inflation.

At 3:16 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 873.84 points, or 3.5 per cent, at 24,637.13. It hit a low of 23,923.88 in a frenzied afternoon of trading.

The S&P 500 was down 75.60 points, or 2.7 per cent, at 2,686.16.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 174.21 points, or 2.4 per cent, at 7,068.33.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 229.88 points, or 2.13 per cent, at 15,376.15.

The energy, financials and healthcare sectors fell the most, but declines were spread broadly as all major 11 S&P groups dropped.

During Monday's session, the benchmark S&P 500's fall put its pullback from its Jan 26 record high at more than 6 per cent.

Friday's jobs report sparked worries over the prospects for inflation and a surge in bond yields, as well as concerns the Federal Reserve will raise rates at a faster pace than expected.

Oil prices neared their lowest in a month as rising U.S. output and a weaker physical market added to the pressure from a widespread decline across equities and commodities.

Wall Street has been under pressure from rising bond yields, which led to the S&P 500 and the Dow seeing their worst weeks since early January 2016 while the Nasdaq recorded its worst week since early Feb 2016, last week.

The S&P 500 and Dow fell below their respective 50-day moving averages, a closely watched support level.

The CBOE Volatility index, the closely followed measure of expected near-term stock market volatility, jumped 13.40 points to 30.71, its highest level since February 2016.

The declines come after the Dow and S&P posted their biggest weekly percentage drops since January 2016, and the Nasdaq posted its biggest weekly drop since February 2016.

"I think what you're getting is a re-calibration in both the bond and stock markets," said Richard Bernstein, CEO of Richard Bernstein Advisors in New York.

"Nobody can time short-term corrections. The question is whether you're heading for a multi-quarter curl-your-toes market in equities and that's not on our radar."

A drop in oil prices and bitcoin on Monday also may have weighed on the sentiment for risk assets overall, pulling down equities.

Benchmark 10-year note yield surged to 2.885 per cent overnight on Monday, the highest since January 2014, but fell back to 2.841 per cent in morning trading.

A rise in bond yields means higher borrowing cost for companies and an alternative investment option for traders.

"I think what's happening right now can be compared to early 2016 where we saw a pullback that was confidence related rather than fundamental and we saw it reverse fairly quickly," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial.

"Seeing the 10-year break multi-year highs and the fact that it happened quickly made the market realize there are some real risks out there."

Canada's main stock index briefly fell to a four-month low on Monday, pressured by a drop in financial and industrial shares as a sell-off in global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

Marijuana companies were among the most heavily traded stocks on the index.

Marijuana stocks were among the largest percentage gainer on the TSX with Canopy Growth Co. up 5.8 per cent to $25.50 and Aurora Cannabis Inc. rising 12.7 per cent to $9.58. Aphria Inc. jumped 7.9 per cent to $14.98.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 1.51 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.52 per cent.

The euro pared some losses against the dollar after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the euro zone economy has strengthened enough to lift regional inflation towards the ECB's 2-per-cent goal.

The dollar index rose 0.34 per cent, with the euro last down 0.38 per cent to $1.2413.

Oil prices were trading lower on Monday as rising U.S. output, a weaker physical market and recent dollar strength added to the pressure from a widespread decline across equities and commodities markets.

Brent crude futures were down $1.12, or 1.6 per cent, at $67.46 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was $1.53, or 2.3 per cent, lower at $63.92.

"We're definitely starting to raise some serious red flags, especially in the $67 area for Brent. If we can get a bounce off that area, that would suggest to us we have the possibility to work higher, but it would suggest the sideways consolidation period could continue," said Brian LaRose, technical analyst at United-ICA.

Although volatility in oil is rising, it is still close to its lowest in three years.

The physical crude market has deteriorated in the last few weeks, as the price of North Sea oil hit its lowest in eight months, while Russian Urals crude changed hands last week at its lowest level in a year.

Meanwhile, maintenance and turnarounds at oil refineries are getting under way, which could impact oil demand. Motiva Enterprises LLC, the largest U.S. refinery, started a planned one-month overhaul on Monday of its key crude processing unit at its 603,000 barrel-per-day facility in Port Arthur, Texas.

Oil, which recently hit the highest levels in nearly three years, has been pressured by rising U.S. crude production, which could threaten the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' effort to support prices.