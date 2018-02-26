Merrill Lynch market doomsday clock keeps ticking

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

There are strategists whose reports I'll read no matter what the subject matter, and Merrill Lynch chief quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is one of them.

Ms. Subramanian doesn't rely on one or two indicators to predict the end of the bull market but has a list of 19 of them, and assesses the number of them that are signaling the end of the rally.

In Merrill Lynch's most recent Research Investment Committee report, Ms. Subramanian's work was summarized,

"13 of 19 (68%) of US Equity Strategist Savita Subramanian's bear market signposts – that generally occur ahead of bear markets – have been triggered. Since 1968 at least 80% have been signaled ahead of prior market peaks."

The number of tick marks on the bear market checklist keep climbing and, while they can be removed if conditions improve, I couldn't help the feeling I was watching a market Doomsday Clock tick steadily lower.

If market history is any guide, there will be a lithium mini-bubble as investor assets bet on the future of electric cars faster than the electric cars get bought. So, my sympathies are more with JP Morgan than the more optimistic FT story for the mid term,

"New lithium projects and planned expansions by the largest producers in Chile "threaten to add" around 500,000 tonnes per year to global supply by 2025, the bank said. 'We expect these supply additions to swamp forecast demand growth,' Morgan Stanley said."

I'll need to run this for Canadian energy companies in next couple days, but Bloomberg reports that U.S. energy stocks are not benefiting from higher crude prices,

"The breakdown in the relationship between the performance of U.S. energy stocks and the oil price has fallen to record lows, according to Bloomberg data, amid investor concerns about a new wave of production. Negative sentiment could continue to weigh on shares even as commodities react positively"

It's hard to tell if global bond markets are twitchy or just the media reports about the bond market, but there is a lot of noise on the issue,

