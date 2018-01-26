Merrill Lynch market indicator says ‘sell stocks’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Investor assets are pouring in to U.S. equity ETFs at such a rapid pace that Merrill Lynch has published a tactical (short-term) sell rating on the S&P 500,

"Investors poured $33.2 billion into stocks in the week to Jan. 24 ...The rush to risk assets sparked a note of caution from Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists, who see a "tactical pullback" in the stock market as likely in the first quarter, at least for the S&P 500. The bank's "Bull & Bear" indicator has given the highest "sell" signal since March 2013."

"Biggest Stock Sell Signal Since 2013 Sparked by Record Inflows" – Bloomberg

"@chigrl #US Fund Flows ..wowzer " – (chart) Twitter

"@ReutersJamie Global equity funds attract a record $33.2 billion this week, according to BAML. Investor bullishness at extreme levels now, suggesting it's time to sell, BAML adds." – (chart) Twitter

=====

I first learned of the entirely legal-yet-alarming-sketchiness in the food industry when Harper's magazine published The Sweet Hereafter way back in 1999 about the sugar industry. The Atlantic has now turned its attention to sugar in recent days, detailing a new link between sugar consumption and Alzheimer's disease and the possibility that sugar will be taxed like tobacco as a clear health issue.

It amazes me that we can send space vehicles to Mars, but we can't agree on what constitutes a healthy diet, thanks to industry lobbying among other issues.

"The Startling Link Between Sugar and Alzheimer's" – The Atlantic

"More Taxes, Less Death?" - The Atlantic

=====

Can it be a coincidence that Japan, China and Russia have all announced measures to curb cryptocurrency trading recently? ,

"Cryptocurrencies Drop After Japanese Exchange Halts Withdrawals" – Bloomberg

"Russia ready to regulate, not ban cryptocurrencies" - Reuters

"China's Crypto Crackdown Floods Market With Used Mining Rigs" – Bloomberg

=====

Trading in oil futures is 50 times the amount exchanged in physical crude markets and derivatives positioning has become increasingly important for investors in the sector. Bloomberg reports that right now…

"It's proving hard to find a seller in the oil market… "It is a question more of short-term sentiment," says Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodities strategy at BNP Paribas. "A lot of people are looking at trying to build on the momentum that we've seen, doing call spreads for example." .. The options market bias, or skew, paints the least-bearish picture in two years for U.S. crude for delivery in three months"

"Oil Options Bears Are Slowly Disappearing" – Bloomberg

"OPEC's strategy behind oil production cuts is not what you think" – Barlow, Inside the Market (June, 2017)

=====

Tweet of the Day (which also doubles as a preview for the Friday Globe Investor newsletter): "@SBarlow_ROB Citi: "We estimate the total VR/AR market at $80 billion by 2020 , set to grow seven-fold to more than $560 billion by 2025. " (Its now $6bn) " – (research excerpt) Twitter

Diversion: "Biotech execs tell us why 2018 is a good year to invest in the brain" – Business Insider