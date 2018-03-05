Why we may be seeing just the start of lower industrial metals prices

'Synchronized global recovery" is a phrase that has become ubiquitous in research reports, indicating a trend with significant bullish implication for industrial metals prices. With more global economies, both emerging and developed, enjoying accelerating growth rates, demand for metals was expected to spike higher.

Recent data, notably a slowdown in the rate of global manufacturing, are providing signs this trend is flagging.

The first chart below compares the year-over-year change in the S&P GSCI Industrial Metals Index with the year-over-year improvement in the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI). In the latter case, the index collects monthly survey results from prominent managers worldwide who answer a series of questions indicating current output, new orders, inventory levels and changes in employment.

Story continues below advertisement

Supported by correlation calculations, the chart highlights a close relationship between global manufacturing activity and base metals prices over the past decade. With the exception of the financial crisis time frame, the global PMI index has been less volatile than metals prices.

The second chart plots the same data but over a shorter three-year time period. The similarity between the path of the two data series is closer for this time frame (again, this is supported by correlation math).

Commodity price growth remains healthy – higher by 16.5 per cent relative to a year ago. The rate of change, however, has been trending lower. Year-over-year increases peaked in August, 2017, at 37 per cent, and have averaged 23 per cent since.

Global manufacturing survey results tell a similar story – improvement is still strong, but the pace of expansion is slowing. Released last week, the global PMI result for February showed year-over-year improvement of 2.5 per cent after averaging 3.6 per cent from July, 2017, to the end of January of this year.

These trends have been reflected by weakness in commodity prices for major metals. The three-month copper price on the London Metals Exchange (the conventional global benchmark) peaked in late December, 2017, at US$3.31 a pound, and has now dropped 6.1 per cent to US$3.12. The price of zinc, which hit a high of US$1.62 a pound on Feb. 18 of this year, has declined by the same 6.1 per cent.

There's nothing dire here for investors in the mining sector – yet. Recent weakness in related commodity prices likely indicates a recalibration of economic growth and commodity demand expectations from more optimistic levels. Difficult markets should continue for as long as both lines on our charts are sliding toward zero.

Scott Barlow, Globe Investor's in-house market strategist, writes exclusively for our subscribers at Inside the Market online. Subscribe to Globe Unlimited at globeandmail.com/globeunlimited.

Story continues below advertisement