Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing a limited return to his target price for its stock, Raymond James analyst Steven Li downgraded BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY-Q, BB-T).
"Tapping the brakes after [a] strong run," Mr. Li moved the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company to "market perform" from "outperform" after an announcement Friday that it will receive $940-million (U.S.) from Qualcomm Inc. by May 31 to settle a dispute over royalty payment.
