Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Citing a limited return to his target price for its stock, Raymond James analyst Steven Li downgraded BlackBerry Ltd. (BBRY-Q, BB-T).

“Tapping the brakes after [a] strong run,” Mr. Li moved the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company to “market perform” from “outperform” after an announcement Friday that it will receive $940-million (U.S.) from Qualcomm Inc. by May 31 to settle a dispute over royalty payment.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular