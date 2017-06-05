Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Investors are “paid (handsomely)” to wait for the benefits from the ongoing diversification of Chorus Aviation Inc.’s (CHR-T) business model, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor.

Touting its well-defined relationship with Air Canada (AC-T), which he feels should provide some semblance of stability through 2025, Mr. Taylor initiated coverage of the regional airline with a “buy” rating.

Report Typo/Error