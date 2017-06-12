Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) have outperformed thus far this year, according to Mizuho Securities analyst Abhey Lamba, who believes enthusiasm for its upcoming product cycle is “fully captured at current levels.”
Seeing "limited upside to estimates from here on out," he lowered the tech giant's stock to "neutral" from "buy."
- Apple Inc$145.42-3.56(-2.39%)
- Mogo Finance Technology Inc$4.10-0.10(-2.38%)
- Hudson's Bay Co$8.75+0.14(+1.63%)
- Marriott International Inc$102.07-0.35(-0.34%)
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc$65.85+1.10(+1.70%)
- Russel Metals Inc$24.85+0.85(+3.54%)
- International Petroleum Corp$4.49-0.20(-4.26%)
- Adobe Systems Inc$137.25-0.80(-0.58%)
