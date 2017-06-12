Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL-Q) have outperformed thus far this year, according to Mizuho Securities analyst Abhey Lamba, who believes enthusiasm for its upcoming product cycle is “fully captured at current levels.”

Seeing “limited upside to estimates from here on out," he lowered the tech giant’s stock to “neutral” from “buy.”

