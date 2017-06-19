Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.’s (PLI-T) $53-million equity financing is dilute, but it strengthens its balance sheet, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.

However, citing the dilution resulting from the financing and near-term uncertainty related to its plasminogen treatment, Mr. Maruoka lowered his target for the stock and removed ProMetic for Canaccord’s Canadian Focus List.

