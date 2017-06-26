Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

BlackBerry Ltd.’s (BBRY-Q, BB-T) first-quarter software revenue failed to “accelerate beyond elevated expectations,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Treiber.

On Friday, shares of the Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company dropped 12.2 per cent following the release of its quarterly financial results, deemed to be a “mixed bag” by Mr. Treiber.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular