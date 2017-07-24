Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Though long-term growth is likely to remain a challenge, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) is likely to see “solid” gains in the near term, according to CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden.



Citing a recent pullback in share price and “expected” investment gains in both the second and third quarters, Mr. Holden upgraded his rating for the Toronto-based holding company to “neutral” from “underperformer.”



“Fairfax has sold off approximately 7 per cent since it reported Q1 results (April 28) despite what looks to be a solid quarter for investment gains,” he said. “We believe this is primarily due to the depreciation in the USD versus the CAD of 8 per cent (Fairfax reports in USD and primarily holds USD assets). Flow back from the closing of the Allied World transaction would have also put some downward pressure on the stock (4.8 million shares were issued). Pro forma estimated Q2 investment gains, ICICI Lombard gains, closing of the Allied World acquisition and updating for the spot USD/CAD, the stock is trading at 1.1x P/BV [price to book value], down from 1.3 times as of April 28 and versus its 5-year trailing average of 1.2 times. The valuation multiple has dropped back down into a range that we think is more appropriate.”



Previewing the release of its second-quarter financial results, scheduled for an Aug. 3 release, Mr. Holden said he expects a “solid” performance from Fairfax’s investment portfolio, calling it a “good” quarter for both stocks and bonds.



“We estimate total investment gains in Q2 of $183-million (pre-tax) with nearly a 50/50 split between bonds and equities. The fixed income portfolio benefitted from a modest decrease in sovereign bond yields (yield on the 10- year U.S. Treasury declined by 8 basis points quarter over quarter) and a modest tightening in corporate spreads. We estimate a gain of $105MM on Fairfax’s fixed-income portfolio. We forecast a gain of $96-million on the common equity portfolio including a gain on sale from Tembec shares. We assume a small loss of $7-millionon CPI-linked derivatives as inflation expectations saw a modest increase over the second quarter. Our estimate for Q2 ending BVPS [book value per share] is $369, up 2 per cent quarter over quarter but down 9 per cent year over year. We expect a more significant gain in Q3 due to transactions that have already taken place, but that will still leave BVPS short of where it was a year ago. Our thesis for modest BVPS growth over time has not changed.”



He added: “We assume a Q2 combined ratio of 95 per cent, down modestly from 96 per cent in Q2 last year on lower projected cat losses. However, continued pricing pressure, as indicated by July reinsurance renewals, will pressure the combined ratio over time. We continue to expect an upward trend in the combined ratio through 2018, excluding the Allied World acquisition that closed in July. While the acquisition of Allied World improves the mix of business, and should have an associated benefit to Fairfax's trading multiple, we just don't see Fairfax as an underwriting story. Underwriting leverage is relatively low (as a consequence of soft pricing), and after including corporate expenses, runoff and minority interest, there isn't much underwriting income left. Fairfax remains an investment story and with a 40-per-cent allocation to cash, it's hard to envision excess returns. We expect BV growth to remain muted, consistent with what we have seen since the end of 2009.”

Report Typo/Error