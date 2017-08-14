Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Monday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Telus Corp. (T-T, TU-N) is “building a potent asset mix,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Drew McReynolds.

Despite weaker second-quarter margins, he believes the company is likely to reap the benefits of “much stronger” wireless subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, which he notes includes industry-leading lifetime revenue results.

