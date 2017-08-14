Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The prospects of a near-term settlement to the lumber dispute between Canada and the United States have faded, according to BMO Nesbitt Burns analysts Mark Wilde and Ketan Mamtora.



In a research note released Sunday, the analysts said they now expected a period of countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian lumber imports, forcing continued litgitation on those charges.



“Comments by high-ranking Canadian government officials and some U.S. corporate executives have fed hopes that a negotiated settlement is close at hand,” they said. “Our sources report little substantive negotiation between Canadian and U.S. interests and little real movement in positions. Moreover, internal divisions exist on both sides of the border. On the U.S. side, there appear to be differences between U.S. Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, and U.S. Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, as well as amongst members of the U.S. Lumber Coalition. On the Canadian side, the divisions are between Eastern and Western Canada.

