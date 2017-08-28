Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen added Methanex Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T) to the firm’s “Canadian Analyst Current Favourites” list, replacing Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T).

“We are adding Methanex to our ACF list based upon increasing evidence that global spot methanol fundamentals continue to tighten, most notably in China/Asia, a constructive backdrop that we view as increasingly conducive to contract price increases in the coming weeks/months,” he said. “In this context, after a long series of downward/sideways moves, we believe that any 'uptick' of the Chinese contract would serve as a complimentary 'buying signal' that supports our positive fundamental thesis—largely on the premise that the first uptick is typically followed by several more thereafter. Finally, we are also mindful that we are quickly approaching methanol's strongest seasonal period (Oct-Feb), a window often associated with notable supply-side outages.”

