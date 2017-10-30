Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Though he views Canopy Growth Corp.'s (WEED-T) new strategic relationship with Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ-N) as a "strong validation" of its outlook, Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley downgraded his rating for the cannabis maker's shares.

"We view the stock as fully-valued at current levels, and encourage investors to await a pull back before stepping in," said Mr. Stanley.

In a deal announced Monday, Constellation Brands, which makes Corona beer and Svedka vodka, has bought a nearly 10-per-cent stake in Canopy Growth Corp. for about $245-million.

Mr. Stanley raised his target for Canopy shares to $13 from $10.50. The analyst average target price is currently $12.58, according to Bloomberg data.

"We continue to believe that WEED deserves a premium valuation multiple relative to its peers, so we are increasing the multiple we use to value WEED from 15 to 21 times estimated enterprise value to 2020 calendar year EBITDA," said Mr. Stanley. "This drives the increase in our 12-month target price from $10.50/shr to $13.00/shr. With this morning's news being a major validation of the company's game plan, and the recent improvement in cannabis company multiples,, we believe an increase in Canopy's valuation multiple is warranted. However, our new target price implies an EV/C2019E EBITDA multiple of 35x. That is approximately 4 times the group average of 8.8 times, and is almost 3 times the multiple given to the company with the next highest multiple. We therefore believe the multiple we are giving to WEED is already very high, and even on that basis, our target price implies limited upside from current levels. While we concede that our estimates are slightly more conservative than consensus, Friday's close still implied that Canopy is trading at 11x EV/C2020E, based on the highest published estimates of $226-million. On that basis, we are downgrading our recommendation."

Elsewhere, Beacon Securities analyst Vahan Ajamian believes the deal is a game-changer for both Canopy and the industry as a whole.

"While there had been speculation that Big Alcohol would look to enter the sector (including in our initiating report on Canopy, where we highlighted the possibility for Constellation in particular to acquire Canopy), such a tie-up occurred much sooner than we expected," said Mr. Ajamian. "In our view, this highlights the disruption that the alcohol companies are likely to face as recreational cannabis continues its global march forward – and how the leaders in the sector are looking to get in front of it. We suspect more alcohol companies may look to accelerate plans to enter the industry – as well as pharmaceutical and tobacco companies."

"We believe Canopy may be able to leverage Constellation's experience/relationship with provincial liquor boards for cannabis. Finally, we believe having Constellation as a partner positions Canopy very well to enter the U.S. market – once it becomes federally legal."

Maintaining a "buy" rating for Canopy stock, he raised his target price to $16.50 from $14.

"With edibles likely set to be approved for sale in Canada by July 2019 (per an amendment recently added to Bill C-45), particularly given this partnership, we believe Canopy is well positioned to dominate drinks sales the way it has flower to date," he said. "Accordingly, we are raising our post-July 2019 revenue forecasts for the company."



PI Financial analyst Jason Zandberg bumped his target to $18 from $13.25 with an unchanged "buy" rating.



Mr. Zandberg said: "We expect an investment of this size will turn some heads in the market, especially south of the border. We expect another cannabis rally this week as a result."

TMX Group Ltd. (X-T) is adding a "growth vehicle" with its $931-million acquisition of Trayport Holdings Ltd. from Intercontinental Exchange Inc., said CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden.

In the wake of Friday's announcement, Mr. Holden raised his rating for TMX, the parent company of the Toronto Stock Exchange, to "outperformer" from "neutral."

Under the deal, TMX Group Ltd. will pay $592-million in cash to buy Trayport from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Inc., which owns the New York Stock Exchange. It will pay for the remaining $339-million by selling Natural Gas Exchange Inc. (NGX) and Shorcan Energy Brokers Inc. to ICE.

"TMX is swapping a transaction-based business for a fee-based business with recurring and steadily rising revenue. We like this trade," said Mr. Holden. "Recurring revenue is expected to increase from 40 per cent in 2016 to 50 per cent as a result of the acquisition. Trayport's growth has been driven by a client base that has broadened both geographically (i.e. into other European markets) and by add-on products such as the company's data aggregation and analytics capabilities. Revenue has been growing at approximately 9 per cent per year. TMX is looking to convert that revenue growth potential into something even higher by leveraging Trayport's capabilities into the Canadian business. This includes the launch of new products and introducing the platform to new asset classes within its existing business. We have not included these revenue synergies in our forecasts, but will closely watch for indications that TMX is executing on this front.

Story continues below advertisement

"TMX is paying a high multiple for Trayport (18 times last 12 month EBITDA), but growth in the business, plus the levered structure of the deal make the economics work well. Even without considering the levered nature of the financing, 18 times trailing EBITDA looks reasonable for an SaaS-like business with a growing and recurring revenue stream along with a high customer retention rate. Between 2014 and 2016, Trayport posted revenue growth at a 9-per-cent CAGR [compound annual growth rate], while EBITDA has expanded at a 10-per-cent CAGR over the same horizon. We estimate that the transaction will be 3% accretive to adjusted EPS in 2018, and that accretion number should expand in future periods as growth in Trayport should outpace growth in other TMX verticals."

With the upgrade, Mr. Holden also revised his third-quarter financial projections for TMX ahead of the scheduled release of their results on Nov. 9. He called the quarter "soft" for equity financings as well as equity trade volumes, leading him to lower his revenue estimate by 4 per cent and his earnings per share expectations by 10 per cent.

His target for TMX shares is $79. The analyst consensus target is $75.67.

"The transaction enhances the TMX story for two reasons: 1) it provides a growth platform independent of capital market activity; and 2) it advances the mission of growing the data analytics business. TMX is trading at 10.9 times estimated 2018 EV/EBITDA pro forma the deal," the analyst said. "That is a low-end multiple compared to an average of 14.7 times for U.S. comps and an average of 13.0 times for international comps. The improved growth outlook and modest valuation make for an attractive buying opportunity."

Canaccord Genuity analysts Mark Rothschild and Jenny Ma expect both cash flow per unit and share growth to be "modest" for Canadian real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies in the third quarter, despite "sound" property fundamentals.



"Overall, we expect FFO per diluted unit/share for the REITs/REOCs under coverage to increase 0.7 per cent in Q3/17 (simple average) (down 0.4 per cent for commercial REITs/REOCs, down 5.0 per cent for residential REITs/REOC, and 15.1 per cent from other (healthcare/ lodging/specialty) REITs/REOCs)," the analyst said in a research report previewing third-quarter earnings season in the sector.

"While we expect healthy operating results from many of the REITs, weakness from those REITs with material Alberta exposure is likely to offset. In addition, a number of REITs are also facing near-term dilution from recent equity offerings as well as asset sales. Over the past year, several REITs/REOCs have utilized the equity markets to fund acquisitions, development projects, or strengthen their balance sheet. In many cases, this results in temporary dilution to cash flow per unit/share until funds are fully invested. Furthermore, several large-cap REITs have divested assets over the past year in order to reduce leverage. This includes Cominar REIT, H&R REIT, and Dream Office REIT."



Though the analysts believe healthy sector fundamentals should be supportive of cash flow growth moving forward, Mr. Rothschild downgraded his ratings for both Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN-T) and Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) to "hold" from "buy."

"Both REITs have performed well and are, in our view, fairly valued," he said. "We are also trimming our target prices for several Canadian retail REITs: CT REIT, Plaza Retail REIT, and SmartCentres REIT. Retail fundamentals have generally weakened over the past couple of years, though we note the impact varies depending on the retail sub-asset class and location. Moreover, amidst the heightened uncertainty and negative headlines around fundamentals for physical retail space, we believe that almost all retail-focused REITs are not likely to trade above NAV for some time."

Mr. Rothschild maintained a target of $9.50 for Dream Industrial. The analyst average is $9.38.



"Dream Industrial recently resumed a growth strategy and appointed a new CEO who is expected to drive a faster pace of external growth. Industrial fundamentals are quite strong across North America, and we believe that the REIT is positioned well to drive FFO per unit higher," he said. "However, the units have performed well in 2017 and are approaching fair value. Currently, Dream Industrial's units trade at an implied cap rate of 7.1-per-cent or a 4.9-per-cent discount to our NAV estimate. Therefore, with the forecast total return to our target price now at 11 per cent we are reducing our rating."



He kept a target of $14 for Killam, compared to a consensus of $13.95.



"Over the past several quarters, Killam's operating results have been boosted by strong demand for rental apartments in Halifax as well as in Ontario," he said. "As a result, Killam's units have performed extremely well, returning 18 per cent thus far in 2017, compared to a total return of, on average 7% from the Canadian apartment REITs. The REIT's units are now trading at a 2.3-per-cent premium to our NAV estimate, or 18.6 times 2018 AFFO per unit. While our fundamental outlook for the REIT remains positive, we are lowering our rating for Killam to HOLD to account for the more modest return to our $14.00 target price."



The analysts lowered their target prices for the following stocks:

- CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN-T, "hold") to $14.50 from $15.75. Consensus: $15.86.

- Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T, "buy") to $5 from $5.25. Consensus: $5.17.

- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (SRU.UN-T, "buy") to $32.50 from $35.50. Consensus: $35.29.

"Retail fundamentals have weakened over the past couple of years due to the increasingly competitive operating environment for retailers," the analysts said. "Big box retailers such as Target Canada, Future Shop, and Sears Canada have, or are in the process of going out of business, which has led to an increased supply of retail space. While we are of the view that in general, retail challenges are greater in the U.S. than in Canada (partly due to lower retail space per capita of 15 square feet in Canada vs. 25 square feet in the U.S.), and that the retail REITs noted above, for the most part, cater to retailers focused on everyday staple goods and should be more defensive, we believe that almost all retail-focused REITs are not likely to trade above NAV for some time. Our new target prices for CT REIT, Plaza Retail REIT, and SmartCentres REIT now equate to our NAV estimates. There are no changes to our ratings; Plaza Retail REIT and SmartCentres REIT are rated BUY, and CT REIT is rated HOLD."

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN-T) is a "conveniently packaged" investment vehicle for Canadian investors seeking a higher yield in U.S. dollars, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan.

He initiated coverage of the Vancouver-based REIT with a "sector perform" rating.

"AHIP's transformed portfolio is now primarily focused on select-service branded hotels in smaller U.S. markets," he said. "AHIP owns a portfolio of 113 select-service hotels with 11,600 rooms located primarily in secondary and tertiary markets across the U.S. Over the past three years, the business has undergone a dramatic transformation, shifting its focus from hotels serving rail crews to branded hotels serving business and leisure travelers, with partners such as Hilton, Marriott and InterContinental. For context, branded hotels have grown from less than 30 per cent of net operating income ('NOI') in early 2014 to over 80 per cent today. In our view, the transformation significantly improves AHIP's portfolio quality and better positions it to capitalize on U.S. economic growth.

"External growth opportunity is 10 times bigger than in Canada. With U.S. hotel transactions totalling $36B in 2016, compared with just $3.5-villion in Canada, we see a large acquisition opportunity for the REIT. Indeed, AHIP has more than doubled the size of its portfolio since the start of 2016. In the near-term, we expect external growth and the integration of recent acquisitions will be the primary growth drivers, and forecast a return to positive organic growth in 2018. Importantly, AHIP's branded hotels appear to be outperforming comparable properties in their local markets, according to data from Smith Travel Research (STR)."

Mr. Logan cautioned that the REIT is in a cyclical industry which is closely tied to economic growth. That should be a benefit in the near term.

"At a high level, we believe AHIP will continue to benefit from macro tailwinds, underpinned by healthy U.S. economic growth over our forecast horizon," he said. "Our generally constructive view of the sector is somewhat tempered by decelerating top-line growth and rising labour costs. Nationally, the industry is expected to deliver 2-per-cent revenue growth in both 2017 and 2018 according to STR, compared to 3 per cent in 2016 and 6 per cent in 2015."

Mr. Logan added: "Overall, we see a generally constructive set-up in the balance of 2017 given a healthy macro backdrop and a net positive impact from hurricanes due to elevated clean-up and insurance claim activity. That being said, we expect some noise in AHIP's Q3/17 results, stemming from: 1) the integration of the $407 million Eastern Seaboard portfolio in June 2017; 2) potential disruption from recent hurricanes (and a subsequent uptick in demand); and, 3) rising labour costs."

He set a price target of $10 per unit. Consensus is $11.25.

"Our target valuation metrics are broadly in line with AHIP's current price-to-NAV [net asset value] multiple and the long-term average for the sector," said Mr. Logan. "In our view, valuation metrics reflect a generally positive, but not robust, operating environment and company-specific structural considerations."

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) provides investors with "defensive, visible EBITDA and free cash flow growth, at a reasonable valuation," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley.



He initiated coverage of Toronto-based vitamin maker with a "buy" rating.



"Jamieson Wellness is an established market leader within the Canadian Vitamin, Mineral, and Supplement (VMS) industry, a market which has strong fundamentals underpinning growth in the company's core and non-core verticals," said Mr. Dley. "Following Jamieson's recent IPO, the company has entered what we believe is a period of outsized growth within its core business, complemented by incremental exposure to high growth categories such as emerging markets and Sports Nutrition, and potential upside from a larger presence in China. The company's highly stable portfolio of both new and legacy brands is well positioned to grow, in our view; this, coupled with Jamieson's excess manufacturing capacity, should lead to an improving free cash flow profile over the course of our forecast period. We expect Jamieson to increase both its top and bottom lines as the company benefits from favourable industry tailwinds, while generating incremental revenue growth through new product introductions, a growing emerging markets platform, and opportunistic acquisitions."



Mr. Dley cited six potential drivers for investors: strong VMS and Sports Nutrition market trends; an industry leadership position supports growth; innovative product introductions; domestic consolidation opportunity; emerging markets opportunity and a premium valuation "justified by high EBITDA growth and visibility."



"We are forecasting EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent over the next five years, as Jamieson increases its top line through innovative product introductions and increased penetration into emerging markets," the analyst said. "Jamieson has displayed strong success with recent product launches, as new products introduced within the last three years generated 19 per cent of sales in 2016. Furthermore, our emerging markets growth estimates do not incorporate incremental penetration into China, which is likely over our forecast period.

"EBITDA margins are forecast to increase from 19.2 per cent in 2016 to 24.6 per cent in 2021, driven by increased capacity utilization at its manufacturing facilities, which currently operate at only 70-per-cent capacity utilization. In our view, Jamieson has adequate manufacturing capacity to support its 5-year growth targets."



Mr. Dley set a price target of $24 per share. Consensus is $21.45.



"Given the lack of direct comparable companies to Jamieson, we have constructed a comparable peer group consisting of both North American-focused consumer health product manufacturers and global consumer health food manufacturers," he said. "We have also included a list of larger CPG conglomerates which have a nutrition or health care component. Jamieson currently trades at 13.5 times our 2018 EBITDA estimate of $68-million, a discount to North American, International, and Global CPG peers, which trade at a blended average of 14.6 times their respective 2018 EBITDA estimates. Given our expectation for Jamieson to exceed industry average growth rates, through increasing exposure to emerging markets and consolidation activity, we believe Jamieson should trade at a premium valuation to its peers."

Macy's Inc. (M-N) "has seen significant pressure on sales/margins for several years, they no longer make much money as a retailer," said Citi analyst Paul Lejuez.



He downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral."



"The core business is weak and (we believe) is getting weaker," said Mr. Lejuez, who lowered his target price to $16 from $21. The analyst average price target is $24.26.

"With declining cash flows and management's desire to maintain a healthy balance sheet, we believe there is risk they will cut the dividend in the future," he said.



Mr. Lejuez also downgraded J.C. Penney Inc. (JCP-N) "sell" from "neutral" with a target of $1.50 (U.S.), falling from $3.

Susquehanna Financial analyst Bill Drehe downgraded JC Penney Co. Inc. to "neutral" from "positive" with a target of $3, down from $6.50.

Northcoast Research analyst Kara Szafraniec downgraded it to "neutral" from "buy" without a specified target.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Intel Corp. (INTC-Q) to "outperform" from "market perform."

"The single biggest reason for our change in thinking is our belief that Intel is finally addressing a facet of the business model/company that we have struggled with in the past, i.e., lack of financial discipline, whether it comes to capital allocation, making acquisitions that have made little sense at least to us over the years, or simply keeping its operating model in check," the analyst said. "Additionally, we have been less than impressed with a track record of inconsistent execution over the years we have followed the name. While we still bristle at the multiple Intel paid for Mobileye, we believe if the company can lower its opex to the 30-per-cent target as the company has promised it would, the earnings potential is certainly not reflected in the shares today. The stock is attractively valued versus the group on an FCF basis as well as attractively valued compared with the S&P 500, in our view."

Mr. Srivastava raised his target for the stock to $58 (U.S.) from $37. The average is $44.39.



"Despite the recent move, the stock has been a long underperformer over multiple periods, and if the company begins to demonstrate consistent execution, the inherent leverage in the model would start to be recognized," he said. "Additionally, given how underowned the stock is, we believe the stock is positioned to outperform over the 12-month period."

Predicting a significant pullback in share price, Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino downgraded General Motors Co. (GM-N) to "sell" from "neutral."

"Looking ahead into 2018 and given the current valuation level, we see a downward inflection in GM earnings and consequently downgrade shares to sell," said Mr. Tamberrino. "Our work on pickup trucks and crossovers suggest that GM likely experiences volume and mix headwinds that exacerbate the cyclical profit headwinds. Combined, we see this driving 2018E EBIT-adjusted down by 22 per cent year over year and compressing overall corporate margins. We see 28-per-cent downside to our 12-month price target of $32."

His target remains $32 (U.S.). The average is $45.76.

"As we continue to believe the North America auto cycle has peaked (17.5 million in 2016) and is set to normalize (to 15.0 million in 2020), we remain cautious on the sector and see mostly downside to shares in our OEM coverage (as more than 100 per cent of profit and FCF is generated in North America)," said Mr. Tamberrino. "However, we see outsized downside to shares of GM as we expect a negative earnings inflection in 2018."



In other analyst actions:

Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett downgraded Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $47. The analyst average is $48.39.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T) was raised to "buy" from "neutral" by Eight Capital analyst Jacques P Wortman with a target of $4.25, up from $2.95. The average is $3.95.

Paradigm Capital Inc. analyst Don Blyth initiated coverage of TriStar Gold Inc. (TSG-X) with a "speculative buy" rating and 50-cent target.

BofAML analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded Under Armour Inc. (UAA-N) to "underperform" from "neutral" with a target of $12 (U.S.), falling from $21. The average is $18.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst John Boris upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY-N) to "buy" from "hold" and raised his target to $75 (U.S.) from $55. The average on the Street is $63.56.

Mr. Boris downgraded Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK-N) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $54 (U.S.), down from $73. The average is $67.22.

