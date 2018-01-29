Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Despite "strong" fourth-quarter production, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto lowered his rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T), seeing risks to its three-year guidance.

Ahead of its delayed release on Feb. 12 with its fourth-quarter financial results, he moved the stock to "hold" from "buy."

Story continues below advertisement

"We expect these figures will include initial 3- year guidance for Cobre Panama, and given the size and complexity of the operation, we could see potential downside in the company's guidance versus current Street estimates," said Mr. Baretto. "For context, for Cobre Panama, we currently forecast copper (Cu_ production of 46,400 tons, 208,700 tons and 281,500 tons in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively. In addition, we see risk of a potential increase in the capex budget for Cobre Panama in 2018 - we currently forecast gross capex (100-per-cent basis) of $868-million."

On Friday, First Quantum released its preliminary production and sales results for the fourth quarter. Copper production of 154,319 tons exceeded Mr. Baretto's projection of 146,200 tons, due largely to strong output at its Sentinel mine in Zambia. Gold production of 51,904 tons also topped his estimate (46,800 tons).

Mr. Baretto kept a target for First Quantum shares of $21, which is 82 cents lower than the average on the Street.

"We reiterate our $21.00 per share target price on FM - our target price remains based on an equal weighting of 8.0 times ntm [next 12-month] EBITDA estimate and 1.0 times NAV [net asset value], both measured as at Jan 1, 2019," he said. "However, given the limited 11-per-cent return to our target price as well as the potential downside risk in the 3-year guidance due Feb 12, we are downgrading FM."

=====

Bombardier Inc.'s (BBD.B-T) surprise victory in its trade dispute with Boeing Co. (BA-N) now places investor focus on its long-term fundamentals, according to Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier.

On Friday, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) struck down duties of nearly 300 per cent on imports of Bombardier's C Series airliners into the United States. With the decision, Mr. Poirier said the uncertainty surrounding the C Series south of the border has been removed, which he thinks will drive additional orders in the medium term.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"The conclusion of the trade dispute removes the risk of the program's success in the U.S, and should allow BBD to secure additional orders in the country, where we believe it has a lot of potential," the analyst said. "In fact, while JetBlue Airways, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines have not ordered any CSeries to date, they all expressed their support for BBD during the dispute, which demonstrates their interest in the program. Recall that BBD has not secured any orders in the U.S. since the beginning of the dispute."

He pointed to a number of factors to focus on moving forward, including: the C Series' partnership with Airbus SE; the "solid tally" of orders at Bombardier Transportation; the "strengthening" business aircraft market and its recent debt refinancing.

Believing the stock is currently undervalued, Mr. Poirier raised his target for Bombardier shares to $4.50 from $4, while maintaining a "buy" rating. The analyst average target price is $3.69, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We remain bullish on BBD at current levels and recommend investors buy the shares," he said.

Elsewhere, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen increased his target for Bombardier shares to $4.25 from $3.75 with an "outperform" rating (unchanged).

Mr. Hansen said: "There is an old adage in sports that states 'you have to compete in order to win.' In this dispute, we'd similarly argue that you 'have to compete in order to lose,' which, by most accounts, Boeing failed to do with no viable aircraft submitted to the Delta process. Put another way, it's tough to "be harmed" if you don't even step on the pitch.

Story continues below advertisement

"We view this verdict as a clear and demonstrable win for BBD, helping shed the dense blanket of uncertainty that's called into question the viability of CSeries sales/exports into the lucrative U.S. market — a market that's arguably vital to the platform's long-term success."

=====

Mogo Financial Technology Inc. (MOGO-T) has a "unique opportunity to connect cryptocurrency with everyday banking," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Taylor Arnold.

"Mogo has demonstrated its ability to quickly adopt new technologies and products to its platform. The company is in the process of fleshing out its blockchain / cryptocurrency offering but the pieces are beginning to fall into place (including the recent mining announcement w/ DMG)," he said. "We await more information on how the company merges this with a product that takes advantage of the Mogo platform and user base. Increased exposure to this market could drive significant value for MOGO shareholders given the interest in this space."

Upon assuming coverage of the Vancouver-based online lender, Mr. Arnold raised the firm's rating for the stock to "speculative buy" from "hold," citing a recent pullback in price.

"Mogo has seen its value re-inflated as the addition of a cryptocurrency angle shone a flashlight on the value of both Mogo's existing consumer platform and user base," the analyst said. "We believe there remains significant upside to the company continuing to invest in this platform. We believe those investments will likely depress near-term profitability while increasing long-term earnings potential. We've changed our forecasts to reflect this assumption. We believe these investments and improving visibility on how Mogo intends to better convert its user base to paying customers should add value for shareholders."

Mr. Arnold reduced his loan-related revenue expectations on a decline in loan book growth, noting Mogo is reinvesting in its platform and other products. Though he expects increased revenue elsewhere, he believes that rise in operating expenses will hurt profitability.

Accordingly, his fiscal 2018 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimate fell to $3.4-million from $9.8-million. His 2019 projection dropped to $16.3-million from $21.1-million.

His target for the stock is now $7.25, rising from $7. The average is $9.63.

"For the other products business, we believe a 15 times enterprise value-to- EBITDA on the smaller but fast-growing business is fair – more established digital lending and payment solutions comp trades at 17 times EV/2018 EBITDA and 16 times on 2019 EBITDA," said Mr. Arnold. "However, we also note that the valuation doesn't fully reflect the value that Mogo has invested in the platform so far (greater-than $150-million) given it is based on short-term profitability with heightened R&D spending. Valuing the platform is challenging but well reference that those same digital lending / payment solutions comps trade at 4.0 times EV-to-sales applied to the overall business this could drive a value of well over $10 per share."

=====

Though he believes TSO3 Inc. (TOS-T) has more flexibility after its revised agreement with Getinge Infection Control AB to co-market its VP4 low-temperature sterilizers in North America, Desjardins Securities analyst Frederic Tremblay said he's moving to the sidelines on the stock, awaiting more visibility on its demand pipeline.

Mr. Tremblay downgraded the Quebec City-based company to "hold" from "buy."

On Thursday, TSO3 announced changes to its distribution deal with Sweden-based Getinge. Under the revised agreement, TS03 will sell directly in Canada and the United States. It will also repurchase at least 100 sterilizers for $3.3-million, with an initial order of 30 units. Getinge will continue to sell its inventory in North America and the rest of the world.

"With this new agreement, TSO3 can expand coverage (ie sell to hospitals which were not part of Getinge's targeted list)," said Mr. Tremblay. "Importantly, the company's direct sales team now has full control over the messaging and we expect marketing to emphasize themes that strongly resonate with end users. While the slower-than-anticipated product penetration had thus far been largely attributed to the distributor, the focus now turns to TSO3. Execution will be key."

"We have limited visibility on the pipeline of opportunities for TSO3's direct sales team at this point. In addition, TSO3 and Getinge continue to negotiate, and the agreement will terminate on Aug. 1, 2018 unless extended by mutual agreement."

With his downgrade, Mr. Tremblay lowered his target price for TSO3 shares to $2 from $4. The average among analysts is $3.04.

"We have increased the discount rate in our DCF [discounted cash flow] analysis to 15 per cent from 12 per cent to reflect limited visibility around the pipeline for direct sales and uncertainty around the relationship with Getinge post August 2018," he said. "Combined with our revised forecasts and updated FX rate, this results in a target decrease to $2.00 from $4.00. In the context of low visibility, we are moving to a Hold–Above-average Risk rating (was Buy–Above-average Risk) and would likely return to a more constructive view if we saw indications of early success of TSO3's direct sales efforts and FDA approval of TSO3's filing to sterilize duodenoscopes."

=====

The total cash flow impact of Husky Energy Inc.'s (HSE-T) suspension of its SeaRose FPSO vessel is likely to be "minor," according to Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.

On Friday, Husky announced the resumption of activities for SeaRose, a floating production, storage and off-loading vessel, after the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) lifted its suspension notice. On Jan. 17, oil-related operations on the vessel were halted due to a close call with an iceberg on March 17 of 2017.

"Given the limited visibility on the potential timing of the suspension, we had previously taken the conservative approach of assuming the suspension could last for the full year," said Mr. Cox. "Encouragingly, the timing proved to be significantly shorter, which results in minimal impact to the cash flow forecasts that we had in place prior to the initial suspension. Husky estimates that it will take approximately three days to resume operations, with the project previously operating at 27,000 barrels per day net to Husky."

Keeping a "market perform" rating for Husky shares, Mr. Cox increased his target for its stock by a loonie to $19, which is 14 cents less than the consensus.

"With the impact of the regulator-imposed suspension of the SeaRose FPSO lifted sooner than the market (and ourselves) had initially feared, Husky appears well positioned to get back on track to deliver a robust free cash flow profile in 2018," he said. "While the potential impact from this was one of the reasons underpinning our downgrade of the shares following the initial suspension of operations, the limited upside to our target price results in our rating remaining at a Market Perform. Suncor remains our go-to favourite among the Canadian Integrateds, with Husky second in the relative pecking order within that group."

Elsewhere, GMP Securities analyst Michael Dunn hiked his target to $22 from $20.50 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).

=====

Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stogdill said he remains "positive" on Canadian lifecos, forecasting 10-per-cent earnings-per-share growth in 2018.

In a research note released Monday previewing fourth-quarter earnings season, Mr. Stogdill pointed to a trio of factors for his bullish stance: "(1) There are a number of fundamental earnings drivers including efficiency initiatives and deployment of excess capital (with increased clarity post-adoption of new capital rules in Q1/18). (2) Interest rates are at the highest level in 3-plus years and equity market performance is driving strong AUM [assets under management] growth in Wealth businesses. CS Global Strategy key risks are that equity markets and rates rise by more than expected. (3) Valuations are reasonable at 1.4 times price-to-book and 11.2 times rice to-earnings."

Earnings season kicks off on Feb. 7 with the release of financial results for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T), which Mr. Stogdill has an "outperform" rating and $31 target on. Consensus is $30.53.

"MFC continues to be our top pick in the Canadian Lifecos, offering: (i) High single-digit EPS growth (9 per cent in 2018/2019) supported by its Asian platform, Wealth business and opportunity for cost savings. (ii) Positive ROE [return on equity] momentum driven by growth in capital light businesses and increased emphasis on improving returns in legacy businesses. And (iii) reasonable valuation (8 per cent 2018 estimated price-to-earnings discount or 14-per-cent 2017 price-to-book discount)," he said.

On Feb. 8, Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) reports its earnings. Mr. Stogdill has a "neutral" rating and $39 target for its shares. Consensus is $37.50.

"GWO continues to be one of the more defensive Lifecos with less macro sensitivity, significant excess capital ($0.9-billion of cash at the Holdco, not included in the MCCSR) and an above-average dividend yield (4.2 per cent versus 2.8-per-cent peer average)," he said. "However, we remain on the sidelines until there is signs of improving earnings growth, which may be driven by accretive deployment of excess capital or cost savings at Putnam, Empower or in Canada. We currently forecast that GWO will have below peer average earnings growth in 2018/2019 (6 per cent versus 8-per-cent average). "

Mr. Stogdill increases his target price for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T) to $56 from $54 ahead of its Feb. 14 earnings release. Consensus is $55.83.

He maintained a "neutral" rating.

"SLF remains well positioned with 40 per cent of its earnings coming from capital-light Wealth operations and a strong balance sheet ($1-billion of excess capital)," the analyst said. "For these reasons, we ascribe a premium multiple to SLF but it does not generate sufficient upside to warrant an Outperform rating. We believe SLF needs to continue to delivering consistent performance in U.S. Group, generate positive flows at MFS and stronger growth in Asia (slowing in recent quarters) to justify a higher premium."

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T) reports is earnings on Feb. 15. The analyst kept his "neutral" rating and $63 target, which is $2 under the current consensus.

"IAG's medium-term target to grow EPS by 10 per cent per year through 2019 is attractive, particularly given that it is supported by specific objectives (50-per-cent organic growth, Group profit improvement 20 per cent, M&A 20 per cent and lower strain & unit costs 10 per cent)," said Mr. Stogdill. "Our 2018 core EPS estimate of $5.40 implies growth of 9 per cent which we believe will be supported by recent acquisitions in Wealth and Group Insurance. With our target valuation multiple already above IAG's historical average and only 4-per-cent upside to the share price, we see a Neutral rating as appropriate."

=====

In other analyst actions:

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart upgraded Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a target of $18 (from $16.50). The average on the Street is $17.83.

TD's Craig Hutchison lowered Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM-T) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $2.50, falling from $4. The average is $3.

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T) with an "overweight" rating and target of $22. The average target is $23.96.

Wells Fargo analyst Marci Ryvicker cut CBS Corp. (CBS-N) to "market perform" and lowered her target to $63 (U.S.) from $70. The average is $70.10.