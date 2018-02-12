Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Given its "strong" business fundamentals, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Steve Arthur sees an "attractive" current risk-reward in CAE Inc. (CAE-T, CAE-N).

Accordingly, he raised his rating for the Toronto-based flight training and simulator provider to "outperform" from "sector perform" following the release of "positive" third-quarter financial results on Friday.

"We see CAE as a core holding, and now attractively valued," said Mr. Arthur. "CAE again posted solid quarterly results, continuing the trend of margin and ROCE [Return on Capital Employed] improvement we have seen over the past couple of years. With record backlog levels and pipeline activity, we expect this growth trend to continue.

"With recent market volatility, CAE shares have trended lower recently and now trade at 18.3 times calendar 2019 estimated price-to-earnings and 9.6 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA, below A&D peers averaging 19.3 times and 11.9x, respectively. We see the shares attractively valued relative to both the peer group and CAE's earnings growth outlook. We continue to like CAE's market position, technology franchise and largely recurring business model, and at these valuation levels upgrade our rating to Outperform (from Sector Perform)."

CAE reported total revenue for the quarter of $704-million, exceeding Mr. Arthur's projection of $695-million. With "solid" margins, it logged adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents, which is 3 cents ahead of the analyst's expectation and a penny ahead of the consensus on the Street.

"Civil revenue of $414-million exceeded our $378-million forecast, supported by positive industry tailwinds (i.e. increased aircraft deliveries, air traffic, increased outsourcing of training services from OEMs)," the analyst said. "Civil operating margin of 18 per cent, a closely watched metric, again met expectations. We saw record Civil bookings (over $1-billion) from long-term services contracts and 26 FFS sales in the quarter. Defence segment revenue of $263-million was short of RBC/consensus of $286-million/$279-million. Defence margins recovered to 12.4 per cent, however, a solid level. Looking ahead, we expect further growth in Defence revenue and bookings on higher global Military spending and growing outsourcing for simulation-based training."

Mr. Arthur increased his target price for CAE shares to $26 from $25, though he noted "looking further out we see longer-term scenarios into the mid-$30s as the business builds." The average target on the Street is currently $23.91, according to Bloomberg data.

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) is "well-positioned to be a dominant global player," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Neil Maruoka.



"Never before have we witnessed burgeoning international markets with essentially no competition from U.S. industry (given currently restrictive federal legislation)," said Mr. Maruoka. "As other countries seek to establish durable and stable cannabis infrastructure, we believe that Canadian companies are poised to take a leadership role through the export of both product and production know-how.



"We believe the most near-term and significant opportunity for Canadian LPs is the German medical market. However, other European markets are also emerging, and are increasingly attractive given high reimbursement and medical pricing. We believe this is important given the potential oversupply and commoditization of cannabis in Canada. Other near- and medium-term potential opportunities for Canopy include South America and Australia."



In a research report released Monday assessing its international opportunities, Mr. Maruoka said Canopy has gotten a head-start on its peers in global expansion. He believes Canopy could have one of the largest international footprints among licensed producers.



"As Canopy establishes low-cost greenhouse operations internationally, we expect stronger margins in these markets with higher medical pricing and reimbursement," he said.

Ahead of the release of its quarterly results on Wednesday, Mr. Maruoka raised his target for Canopy shares to $26 from $18.50 based on the inclusion of global growth in his financial modelling. The average on the Street is currently $29.94.

"While we believe Canopy may emerge as the industry leader once the rec market comes on line in Canada, we note the company currently trades at 20.4 times our two-year forward EBITDA forecast, at the high end of larger peers averaging 16.0 times," he said. "Despite the recent share price pullback, we remain cautious on Canopy based on valuation."



He maintained a "hold" rating for the stock.



Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley initiated coverage of Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLH-CN), an Oregon-based cannabis oil and solution provider, with a "speculative buy" rating.



"Golden Leaf is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which benefits from operating in all areas of the value chain; including, cultivation, extraction, product manufacturing, and sales to retail customers through its branded dispensaries," he said. "This is of particular importance in order to maintain operating margins as the cultivation of cannabis alone continues to become commoditized in maturing markets. Further, we believe that as markets continue to mature and grow, brands will eventually emerge as the winners in the industry."



"With an established presence in Oregon, over the past year Golden Leaf has added to its geographic diversification by securing a first-mover advantage in Nevada's recently legalized recreational market (with a production and distribution licence already in hand), and acquiring a wholly owned Canadian Licenced Producer that could provide a valuable inroad to launching its brands in the soon-to-be legalized Canadian rec market."



Mr. Bottomley set a price target of 60 cents per share. He's the lone analyst on the Street currently covering the stock, according to Bloomberg.



"Golden Leaf currently trades at 8.0 times its two-year forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA, compared to its U.S. peers at 8.7 times," he said. "More importantly, we note that U.S. companies trade at steep discount to the leading Canadian Licensed Producers (at 24.2 times), likely due to marijuana's continued classification as a Schedule I narcotic in the U.S.. As a result, we believe Golden Leaf is another prime example of the relative valuation gap between U.S. and Canadian cannabis exposure, and the company could see a significant valuation re-rating as U.S. sentiment continues to improve."

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Nav Malik expects Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. (DUG-X) to continue to benefit from "strong" growth in telecom and infrastructure spending.

He initiated coverage of the Toronto-based company with a "buy" rating.

"Capital investment on telecom infrastructure in Canada has increased at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 9.2 per cent since 2013 as providers upgrade their broadband and wireless networks to handle the continued rise in internet data consumption," said Mr. Malik. "DUG's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 41 per cent over the same period."

"DUG has long-standing relationships with its three largest customers, Bell, Rogers and Manitoba Hydro, which represent 80 per cent of revenue on a combined basis. DUG has provided services to Bell and Rogers for almost 10 years, and to Manitoba Hydro for 22 years. In addition, DUG has long-term Master Service Agreements (MSAs) in place with each of these customers."

Mr. Malik set a price target of $1.75 for its shares. The average is $2.09.

"We expect DUG will seek to diversify its customer base, service offering, and geographic profile through acquisitions and organic growth opportunities going forward," he said.

"Detecting explosive growth," Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky raised his rating for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-X), a Calgary-based developer and manufacturer of connected safety monitoring technology, to "outperform" from "market perform."

"We downgraded the stock from Strong Buy on Sep. 29, 2017 as the price reached the $4.50 target set in our Initiation of Coverage (IOC) report on April 19, 2017," said Mr. Cherniavsky. "However, we see F4Q17's strong results as an affirmation that the (now fully certified) G7 product line is indeed gaining traction and the Company's plan is being executed with precision. Based on this, we expect that Blackline's first fully-certified year (F18) will be marked with explosive revenue growth and gross margin expansion."

On Feb. 8, Blackline reported revenue for the fourth quarter of $4.3-million, a jump of 105 per cent year over year. For the full fiscal year, revenue rose 45 per cent overall (to $11.6-million), which easily exceeded the analyst's projection of a 6-per-cent increase.

"The quarter entailed impressive sales growth in both segments as Service and Product revenue increased 43 per cent and 262 per cent year over year, respectively," said Mr. Cherniavksy. "While Product segment growth was mainly driven by a large order of G7 devices to a single customer, the penetration of the G7 line and our discussions with management have led us to increase our growth expectations for 2018 materially. For the year, revenue growth was driven by both the Product (up 96 per cent year over year) and Service (up 26 per cent year over year) segments.

"Consolidated gross margin for FY17 was 44 per cent, down from 48 per cent the prior year. The year-over-year decline in margin was primarily due to a shift in revenue mix towards lower-margin Product sales. Additionally, 4Q's Product margin (24 per cent), while materially higher than FY17's (8 per cent), was also negatively impacted by two nonrecurring expenses and F/X. Over the longer-term, we expect the mix to normalize towards a higher percentage of Service sales and for gross margin on Product sales to continue to improve from F4Q17 onward as sales ramp. We expect this to result in materially improved gross margins in FY18 and beyond."

Mr. Cherniavksy's target for Blackline shares rose to $6 from $4.50. The average target is $7.33.

Credit Suisse analyst Laurent Grandet sees a "unique" opportunity this year for Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP-N) to utilize tax savings to both invest in key brands as well as drive top-line growth.

Though Mr. Grandet believes 2018 will be a "challenging" year as the U.S. beer category "struggles to gain its footing," especially in the 'light' and 'economy' segments in which it realizes 85 per cent of total sales, he upgraded Molson Coors to "outperform" from "neutral."



"The issue for TAP over the last few years has been that it does not have any meaningful presence in the growth segments of the U.S. beer category such as Mexican imports, craft, and flavored malt beverages (FMB's)," he said. "However, we think the combination of new brand launches (Sol, Arnold Palmer Spiked, and Two Hats), plus increased investments behind the Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon brands will help reinvigorate the top line and drive U.S. volume growth in FY19.



"While our consolidated sales estimate in 2018 is below consensus and our FY19 dollar sales estimates are in-line with consensus at $11.3-billion, our top line growth estimate of 2.5 per cent in FY19 is well ahead of consensus at 0.7 per cent. This is driven by our expectation that U.S. business will deliver around 40 bps of volume growth and nearly 2 per cent organic sales growth in FY19."



Mr. Grandet estimates the company's new effective tax rate will be approximately 20 per cent, a drop of 7 per cent from its current rate. With that reduction, he projects a gain of US$100-million.



"Importantly, Molson Coors will likely reap more of a benefit than the other key beer players in the U.S. – ABI and Heineken are both incorporated outside the U.S. and realize the majority profits in foreign jurisdictions and Constellation already has a very low tax rate from leveraging its Mexican subsidiary," he said. "This should give TAP an opportunity this year that its biggest competitors won't have at a time when beer brand owners are fighting for market share, shelf space, and consumer mind share in an increasingly challenged U.S. beer category."



Pointing to Wednesday's release of its fourth-quarter results as a potential catalyst, Mr. Grandet raised his target for Molson Coors shares to US$94 from US$92. The average is US$95.71.



"We think the stock has a favorable risk-reward with very low embedded expectations, currently trading at 14.5 times our 2018 EPS," he said.



"At the current PE, our math suggests that the market is pricing 1) U.S. volumes to decline mid-single digits and 2) flat EPS growth (adjusted for tax reform) over the next two years. We think that, given the depressed multiple, the stock offers a compelling entry point. We are modeling 1.7-per-cent/5-per-cent CAGR for sales/core EPS to FY19."

In a research report on the U.S. solar sector, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein initiated coverage of a trio of stocks.



Believing its "unique platform model (direct and partner) enables broader and more efficient market penetration and cost advantages," Mr. Weinstein gave Sunrun Inc. (RUN-Q) with an "outperform" rating and a US$15 target. The average is $12.50.



Noting it has the "highest efficiency panel, but highest cost structure in the industry," Mr. Weinstein handed SunPower Corp. (SPWR-Q) a "neutral" rating and US$7.20 target, which is below the US$9.90 consensus.



Though he said it the "strongest" balance sheet among its peers, the analyst initiated coverage of First Solar Inc. (FSLR-Q) with an "underperform" rating. He set a US$55 target. The average is US $72.17.



Believing its NextGen Dunkin Donuts U.S. stores can be a catalyst to refresh the brand and drive an inflection in same-store sales into 2019 and beyond, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Andrew Strelzik upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN-Q) to "outperform" from "market perform."



"Specifically, after seeing the initial NextGen unit to open at DNKN's Investor & Analyst Day, we believe customer traffic — and potentially average check — will respond positively given the prototype's dramatically updated brand presentation, innovative merchandising components, elements to facilitate mobile usage, and streamlined back-of-house operations to improve execution," said Mr. Strelzik. "While new unit openings in the NextGen image should be a contributor to improved brand perception, we believe a robust and highly visible remodel cycle in the NextGen image will drive same-store sales improvements similar to the impact numerous other restaurant brands have realized due to unit remodels.

"For instance, we believe remodels in the NextGen image can drive a 50-100 basis point annualized increase in same-store sales trends beginning in 2019 based on the remodel pace DNKN articulated at its Investor day and the high-single-digit average lift from remodels realized by other restaurant companies."



The analyst raised his target for Dunkin shares to US$69 from US$64. The average on the Street is US$62.71.



"With the potential for improved comp trends as a catalyst, we view DNKN's risk/reward profile as attractive, particularly as the potential contributions to EPS from its significant excess cash balance do not appear to be reflected in its stock price," said Mr. Strelzik. "We estimate DNKN's risk/reward is skewed to the upside by a factor of 3:1 (upside to $75 relative to downside of $53, albeit with greater upside potential in a long-speculated takeout scenario), while the stock currently is trading at near-trough valuation levels relative to its historical multiple after backing out its excess cash (18 times price-to-earnings multiple on 2019 and DNKN has traded below 18 times forward-12 month P/E during only one three-week period since its initial public offering in 2011) and below prior trough levels relative to the S&P 500 after excluding the value of its excess cash."

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker initiated coverage of Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG-X) with a "speculative buy" rating.



"An investment in TLG affords investors exposure to a large (2.4Moz and 151.3M lbs Cu) resource in the prolific Abitibi gold mining region in Quebec. That resource is poised to grow with a recently launched 30,000m drill program," said Mr. Walker. "Having raised $23-million via a bought-deal private placement at $1.64 per share in December 2017, TLG is well-funded for the currently envisaged work program. The drilling will look to both expand existing underground and open-pit resources, and test other regional targets along the important Troilus Diorite boundary. The drilling campaign is in anticipation of an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate in Q218, followed by a PEA in H218."



He set a price target of $3.50, which is 22 cents below the consensus.

In other analyst actions:

GMP analyst Stephen Boland upgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM-T) to "buy" from "hold" with a $46 target (unchanged). The average target on the Street is $47.75.

Cormark Securities Inc. analyst Jeff Fenwick upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T) to "buy" from "market perform" with a $750 target, which sits slightly below the consensus of $755.08.

CIBC World Markets analyst Jacob Bout upgraded Mosaic Co. (MOS-N) to "neutral" from "underperform" and hiked his target to US$27 from US$23. The average is US$28.19.

Nomura Instinet analyst Jeffrey Kvaal upgraded Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO-Q) to "buy" from "neutral." Mr. Kvaal raised his target to US$46 from US$33, which is above the consensus of US$42.42.