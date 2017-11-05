Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two companies with recent insider buying activity.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO-X)

On Oct. 27, Canadian business billionaire Eric Sprott, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 50,000 shares at an average price per share of $7.3277 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.). Days prior, on Oct. 18, he acquired 81,300 shares for this account.

In a previous issue, we reported that Mr. Sprott bought 218,700 shares at an average price per share of $8.0809 on Oct. 17 for this account. After these purchases, the portfolio's position stood at 10,512,554 shares.

RMP Energy Inc. (RMP-T)

On Oct. 27, Chairman of the Board of Directors Joshua Young purchased 655,900 shares at an average cost per share of 69.94 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Bison Interests LLC), increasing the account's holdings to 12,776,167 shares.

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T)

On Oct. 27, in a small transaction, Amanda Frazer, vice-president – investments, exercised her rights, receiving 1,181 shares and subsequently sold roughly half of these shares (550) at an average price per share of $20.71, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 2,460 shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (G-T)

On Oct. 31, former chief financial officer Russell Ball sold 3,000 shares at an average price per share of $16.91, trimming his holdings to 52,569 shares.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR-T)

On Oct. 30, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Schwartz exercised his options, receiving 1,558,974 shares and sold just under half of these shares (706,676) at an average price per share of $64.49 (U.S.). Following this transaction, he held 890,150 shares in this portfolio.

That same day, Ali Hedayat purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share just below the $83 (Cdn) level, taking his portfolio's position up to 30,000 shares.