Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T)

On Nov. 14, director Ronald Mathison, who is one of the company's founders, purchased 1-million shares at an average price per share of $5.5628, lifting his portfolio's position up to 3.3-million shares.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T)

Last week, from Nov. 13 through to Nov. 16, Gerald Schwartz, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated a total of 109,100 shares at an average cost per share just under the $19 level for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc.). These purchases raised the account's holdings up to 7,587,339 shares.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)

On Nov. 14, Benita Warmbold, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 3,000 shares at an average cost per share of $56.79, initiating a portfolio position.

The following two securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.U-T)

On Nov. 16, chairman of the fund's board of trustees, Allan Davis sold a total of 4,000 units across two accounts (divesting 1,900 units in one account and 2,100 in a different account) at an average price per unit above the $93 level.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

Year-to-date, the share price is up 46 per cent. On Nov. 10, the company's Chief Financial Officer John Horning took advantage of the price strength to significantly reduce his portfolio's position. He sold 80,750 shares at an average price per share above the $21 level, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 93,850 shares.