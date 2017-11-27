Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Goldcorp Inc. (G-T)

On Nov. 17, Blanca Treviño de Vega, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 7,150 shares at an average price per share of $13.45 (U.S.), increasing the portfolio's position to 30,564 shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX-T)

On Nov. 17, Director Richard (Dick) DeSchutter accumulated 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $14.33 (U.S.), lifting his portfolio's holdings to 63,042 shares.

=====

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Nov. 17, Chief Financial Officer Richard Monkman sold 27,900 shares at an average price per share of $73.3468 in an account that he has control or direction over (2496248 Ontario Inc.). The previous day, Mr. Monkman divested 12,100 shares in this account at an average price per share of $73.9941. After these two transactions, the account held 132,027 shares.

On Nov. 17, Chairman of the board of directors Douglas Colbeth sold 12,333 shares at an average price per share of $73.50. The prior day, he pared 16,000 shares from his portfolio at an average price per share of $74.3183. His remaining portfolio balance after these two sales was 530,000 shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that and Chief Executive Officer John Sicard sold a total of 10,000 shares over a two-day period (Nov. 7 and Nov. 8) at an average price per share above the $72 price level, leaving 65,889 shares in his account.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On Nov. 16, Ketcham Investments, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, sold 500,000 shares at an average price per share of $80.90, trimming the account's holdings to 6,162,718 shares.