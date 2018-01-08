Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T)

President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Colborne continues to accumulate shares. Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, he purchased a total of 40,000 shares at an average cost per share above $2, lifting his large portfolio position to 3,901,469 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Dec. 27, Chief Financial Officer Sean McGuckin exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (16,232) at an average price per share above $82. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 43,780 shares.

The prior week, on Dec. 20, President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Porter exercised his options, receiving 64,352 shares and subsequently sold 52,272 shares at an average price per share of $82.1467, leaving 114,482 shares in his account.

Rocky Mountain Dealership Inc. (RME-T)

Between Dec. 19 and Dec. 29, Matthew Campbell, Chairman of the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (105,000) at an average price per share just under $14. After these transactions, there were 65,437 shares in his portfolio.

Similarly, between Dec. 19 and Dec. 29, Derek Stimson, Vice-Chairman of the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (105,000) at an average price per share just under $14. After these transactions, his account held 27,594 shares.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Jan. 2, Chief Operating Officer Scott Murray exercised his options, receiving 10,004 shares, and sold 7,638 shares at an average price per share above $35 with 20,266 shares remaining in his portfolio.