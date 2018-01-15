Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had insider buying activity.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On Jan. 9, President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Vaasjo purchased 2,300 shares at an average price per share of $24. The previous day, he bought 8,050 shares also at an average cost per share of $24. These trades lifted his portfolio's position to 94,680 shares.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T)

On Jan. 9, Juli Morrow, who sits on the board of trustees, accumulated 9,200 units at an average cost per unit of $21.36, boosting her portfolio's holdings to 9,339 units.

=====

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

Several insiders have been sellers in the market.

On Jan. 5, Chairman Alain Bouchard sold 66,100 shares at an average price per share of $65.91. The prior day, he sold 100,000 shares. After these transactions, his portfolio held 2,342,869 shares.

For a separate account in which he has indirect ownership (9330-4103 Québec Inc.), he sold 300,000 shares at an average price per share of $65.25 on Jan. 3, eliminating the portfolio's position. In yet another account for which he has indirect ownership, he sold 400,000 shares on Jan. 3, leaving 475,000 shares in the account.

On Jan. 5, Geoffrey Haxel, Senior Vice-President – Operations, sold 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $52.9314, leaving just 5,000 shares in his account.

On Jan. 4, President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Hannasch exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares, and sold 54,741 shares at an average price per share of $65.80. His portfolio has a remaining balance of over 300,000 shares.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T)

On Jan. 9, Chief Operating Officer Steve Glanville exercised his options and warrants, and sold the corresponding number of shares (102,147) shares at an average price per share of $11.50, leaving 54,548 shares in his portfolio.