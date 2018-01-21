Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring stock that has had insider buying activity.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T)

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 11, Edward Kernaghan, with an ownership positon above 10 per cent, purchased a total of 306,400 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Ltd.), increasing the portfolio's position to 4,657,500 shares.

In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 15, Harry Klukas, Executive Vice-President –International, acquired 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $3.12, lifting the account's holdings to 146,900 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Loblaw Companies Ltd, (L-T)

On Jan. 4, Barry Columb, President and Chief Executive Officer at Presidents Choice Bank, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (24,282) at an average price per share of $67.9006, leaving 3,917 shares in his account.

On Jan. 2, Garry Senecal, President – Market Division, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (24,282) at an average price of $68.4706 per share, leaving 6,321 shares in his account.

Stantec Inc. (STN-T)

On Jan. 11, Carl Clayton, Executive Vice-President – International, sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $35.224. The previous day, he exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (19,908). After these transactions, his portfolio held 12,400 shares.

On Jan. 2, Chief Operating Officer Scott Murray exercised his options, receiving a total of 10,004 shares, and sold 7,638 shares at an average price per share above $35, leaving 20,266 shares in his portfolio.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T)

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12, President and Chief Executive Officer Russell Hallbauer trimmed a total of 115,700 shares at an average price per share around the $2.55 level, leaving a sizeable portfolio balance of 2,727,248 shares.