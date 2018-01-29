Monday’s Insider Report: Several RBC executives sell their shares

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG-T)

On Jan. 24, Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 5,700 shares at an average cost per share of $10.38, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 21,881 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Avigilon Corp. (AVO-T)

On Jan. 22, Chief Financial Officer Ric Leong exercised his rights, receiving 5,000 shares, and subsequently sold 2,526 shares at an average price per share of $22.5812, leaving 22,325 shares in his account.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (KEL-T)

Between Jan. 11 and Jan. 22, Douglas MacArthur, Vice-President- Operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (150,000) at an average price per share of approximately $7.62, leaving 705,433 shares in his account.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On Jan. 22, President and Chief Executive Officer David McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (15,634) with 5,873 shares remaining in the portfolio.

On Jan. 22, Chief Human Resources Officer Helena Gottschling exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,080) at an average price per share of $108.12, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 1,341 shares.

Last week, we reported that Neil McLaughlin, Group Head – Personal and Commercial Banking, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,039) at an average price per share of $104.8662 on Jan. 9, eliminating his portfolio's position.

On Jan. 4, Douglas McGregor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RBC Capital Markets, exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares, and subsequently sold 7,742 shares at an average price per share of $104.8366, leaving 81,175 shares in his account.