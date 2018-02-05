Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had insider buying activity.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T)

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26, Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, purchased a total of 407,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.69 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), increasing the portfolio's significant holdings to 6,322,896 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Jan 25, James Clements, Vice-President - Strategic Planning and Transportation Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,200) at an average per share of over $230, eliminating his portfolio's position.

IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T)

In late-January, numerous management executives were sellers in the market, all of whom divested shares at an average price per share of $7.85.

Chief Operating Officer Gord Stothart exercised his rights, receiving 55,000 shares, and sold 29,442 shares with 172,923 shares remaining in his account.

President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Letwin exercised his rights, receiving 250,000 shares, and sold 133,825 shares, leaving 698,581 shares in his portfolio.

Chief Financial Officer Carol Banducci exercised her rights, receiving 110,000 shares, and sold 29,442 shares, leaving 290,493 shares in her portfolio.

Benjamin Little, Senior Vice-President- Corporate Affairs, HSS, and People functions, exercised his rights, receiving 29,000 shares, and sold 15,524 shares with a remaining portfolio balance of 54,141 shares.

Jeffery Snow, General Counsel and Senior Vice-President – Business Development, exercised his rights, receiving 29,000 shares, and sold 15,524 shares with 247,804 shares remaining in his account.

Maricann Group Inc. (MARI-CN)

The share price of this Canadian medical cannabis company has been volatile. Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 25, Chairman Neil Tabatznik sold a total of 855,000 shares at an average price per share above $4 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Copper Lake Investments Inc.), leaving 3,749,933 shares in the account.