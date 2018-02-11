Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a security that has had insider buying activity.

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (PAR.UN-T)

On Feb. 5, Grant Anthony, who sits on the Board of Trustees, purchased 460,000 units at an average cost per unit of $3.14, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 4,328,786 units.

The following three stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)

On Feb. 2, Karin McCaskill, Senior Vice-President – General Counsel and Secretary, sold 1,500 shares at an average price per share of $23.27, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 1,497 shares.

Metro Inc. (MRU-T)

On Feb. 6, several insiders unloaded shares in the market at an average price per share of $39.6268 after exercising their rights.

Chief Financial Officer François Thibault sold 5,476 shares with 22,283 shares left in the account.

Christian Bourbonnière, executive Vice-President and Québec Division Head, sold 9,930 shares, leaving 35,826 shares in his portfolio.

Martin Allaire, Vice-President – Real Estate and Engineering, sold 2,610 shares, drawing his portfolio's position down to 34,389 shares.

Serge Boulander, Senior Vice-President – National Procurement and Corporate Brands, sold 4,710 shares, leaving 25,800 shares in his account.

Carmen Fortino, Executive Vice-President and Ontario Division Head, sold 5,790 shares with 29,680 shares remaining in his account.

Yves Vézina, National Vice-President – Logistics and Distribution, sold 2,610 shares, leaving 14,082 shares in the portfolio.

Geneviève Bich, Vice-President – Human Resources, sold 2,203 shares, leaving 6,639 shares in her portfolio.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX-T)

Between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, Anne Labelle, Vice-President – Legal and Sustainability, sold 100,000 shares, reducing her portfolio's position to 381,900 shares.