Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

On Feb. 26, George Sautter, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development and Strategy, bought 2,000 shares at an average cost per share of $33.05, lifting his account's holdings to 4,170 shares.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T)

On Feb. 26, Edward Warkentin, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 2,000 shares at an average price per share of $35.364, initiating a portfolio position.

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T)

On Feb. 26, Trustee Ralph Neville sold 1,745 units at an average price per unit of $41.84, leaving 10,341 units in the account.

That same day, fellow Trustee Gord Cunningham sold 8,341 units at an average price per unit of $41.3451 with 8,256 units remaining in his account.

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-T)

On Feb. 27, President and Chief Executive Officer Howard Lance acquired 8,300 shares at an average price per share of Cdn. $59.969, increasing his account's holdings to 35,486 shares.

In addition, that day, Bruce Stephenson, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, purchased 12,000 shares at an average cost per share of U.S. $48.18, initiating a portfolio position.

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 18, numerous management executives were sellers in the market. Of note:

Chief Operations Officer Tim Hascall exercised his rights, receiving a total of 5,663 shares, and sold a total of 1,759 shares, leaving an account balance of 53,345 shares.

Chief Technology Officer Dr. Walter Scott exercised his rights, receiving a total of 4,647 shares, and sold a total of 1,453 shares with 41,133 shares left in his account.

Tony Frazier, President – Radiant Solutions exercised his rights, receiving 3,931 shares, and sold a total of 1,306 shares with 14,614 shares remaining in his account.

Lastly, Daniel Jablonsky, President- DigitalGlobe, exercised his rights, receiving 4,324 shares, and sold a total of 1,362 shares in the market. With the share price under pressure, he acquired 750 shares on Feb. 27 at an average price per share U.S. $47.295. After these transactions, his portfolio held 41,544 shares.