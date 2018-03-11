Monday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had insider buying activity.

Atlantic Power Corp. (ATP-T)

On March 7, Executive Vice-President of Commercial Development Joseph Cofelice purchased 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of U.S. $2.10, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 634,762 shares.

On March 6, Kevin Howell, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at an average price per share of U.S. $2.10, lifting his account's holdings to 140,200 shares.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T)

On March 8, Chief Financial Officer Gord Nelson purchased 6,000 shares at an average cost per share of $31.89, increasing his portfolio's position to 78,243 shares.

Previously, we reported George Sautter, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Development and Strategy, bought 2,000 shares at an average cost per share of $33.05 on Feb. 26, lifting his account's holdings to 4,170 shares.

=====

The following securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T)

On March 5, the Chief Financial Officer William Wong sold 1,000 units at an average cost per unit of $44.885, leaving 17,727 units in his account.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On March 7, Vice-President – Finance & Treasurer Christian Mayer divested 3,000 shares at an average price per share of $82.35, leaving 95,601 shares in his account.

Previously, we reported the following transactions:

On Feb. 26, Elias Mulamoottil, Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, exercised his options, receiving 22,000 shares. On Feb. 28, he sold 9,500 shares at an average price per share of $82, leaving 36,167 shares in his account.

On Feb. 23, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Hennick sold 201,800 shares at an average price per share of $80.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay & Barbara Hennick Foundation), eliminating the portfolio's position.

On Feb. 21, Martin Pupil, President – U.S. Brokerage exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares. On Feb. 23, he sold all 10,000 shares, eliminating his portfolio's position.

