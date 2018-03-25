Monday's Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had recent insider buying activity.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)

On March 16, Chairman of the board of directors Blaine Hobson purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $7.35, doubling his account's holdings to 20,000 shares.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On March 16, Mark Hounsell, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary, exercised his options, receiving 45,000 shares, and sold 36,114 shares at a price per share above $23. His remaining account balance stood at 10,651 shares.

Last month, we reported that Gene Colabatistto, Group President – Defence & Security, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (119,600) at an average price per share above $23 on Feb. 16 with 16,398 shares remaining in his account.

Magna International Inc. (MG-T)

Between March 19 and March 21, Chief Executive Officer Donald Walker sold 200,000 shares in the market, reducing his account's holdings to 1,271,927 shares.

On March 20, Chief Operating Officer Tommy Skudutis sold 48,245 shares at a price per share of $72.98, eliminating his portfolio's position.

The following company has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAG-T)

On March 21, President and Chief Executive Officer Yvon Charest purchased 1,600 shares at a price of $54.386 per share. The previous week, on March 13, he acquired 750 shares at a price of $54.0087 per share. After these transactions, his portfolio held 128,377 shares.

Over a two day period, on March 19 and 20, the Chief Investment Officer Michel Tremblay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price per share above the $54 level, leaving 18,000 shares in his account.