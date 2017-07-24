Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Florida’s Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has raised its offer price for Montreal forest-product company Tembec Inc. (TMB-T) to $4.75 a share, earning the support of major Tembec investors Oaktree Capital Management L.P. and Restructuring Capital Associates L.P. for a deal valued at $475-million excluding debt.

