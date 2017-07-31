Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Precision Drilling (PD-T; PDS-N) reported second quarter revenue of $276 million, an increase of 68 per cent over the second quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was $36 million or 12 cents per share compared with a net loss of $58 million or 20 cents per share a year ago.

Report Typo/Error