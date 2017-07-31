Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Precision Drilling (PD-T; PDS-N) reported second quarter revenue of $276 million, an increase of 68 per cent over the second quarter of 2016.
Its net loss was $36 million or 12 cents per share compared with a net loss of $58 million or 20 cents per share a year ago.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Sabina Gold & Silver Corp$2.26-0.11(-4.64%)
- Continental Gold Inc$3.39-0.06(-1.74%)
- WestJet Airlines Ltd$24.85+0.78(+3.24%)
- Excellon Resources Inc$1.50-0.08(-5.06%)
- Dundee Precious Metals Inc$2.63+0.03(+1.15%)
- Aurora Cannabis Inc$2.69-0.01(-0.37%)
- Hempco Food and Fiber Inc$0.40+0.03(+8.11%)
- Capstone Mining Corp$1.20+0.03(+2.56%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$3.62-0.15(-3.98%)
- Precision Drilling Corp$2.92-0.10(-3.31%)
- Carmanah Technologies Corp$4.01-0.13(-3.14%)
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd$0.91-0.01(-1.09%)
- Katanga Mining Ltd$0.53-0.21(-28.38%)
- Updated July 31 3:33 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.