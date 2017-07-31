Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

 A WestJet airplane comes in for a landing at Calgary International airport in this file photo. (TODD KOROL/REUTERS)

 

A WestJet airplane comes in for a landing at Calgary International airport in this file photo.

(TODD KOROL/REUTERS)

Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Precision Drilling (PD-T; PDS-N) reported second quarter revenue of $276 million, an increase of 68 per cent over the second quarter of 2016.

Its net loss was $36 million or 12 cents per share compared with a net loss of $58 million or 20 cents per share a year ago.

Follow Brenda Bouw on Twitter: @BrendaBouw

 

