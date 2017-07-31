Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
WestJet Airlines (WJA-T) says some of its WestJet Rewards member profile data has been disclosed online by an unauthorized third party.
"None of the data contained credit card or banking information," the company stated in a release.
