Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (MKP-T) reported net income of $8.9-million or 39 cents per share in the second quarter, down from $13.6-million or 59 cents a year earlier.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- MCAN Mortgage Corp$15.020.00(0.00%)
- Senvest Capital Inc$202.100.00(0.00%)
- Genesis Land Development Corp$3.550.00(0.00%)
- Mag Silver Corp$16.200.00(0.00%)
- Updated August 9 3:58 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.