Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) is selling its Air Miles trademarks for Canada to Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) for $53.8-million. The deal includes additional consideration of up to $13.9-million, which may be paid within the next three years, based on the performance of the program.Report Typo/Error
Follow @BrendaBouwon Twitter:
- Aimia Inc$2.00+0.16(+8.70%)
- Polaris Materials Corp$2.73+1.77(+184.38%)
- Vulcan Materials Co$113.47+0.34(+0.30%)
- Trinidad Drilling Ltd$1.59+0.01(+0.63%)
- Canopy Growth Corp$8.90+0.06(+0.68%)
- Updated August 28 10:20 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.