Brenda Bouw

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aimia Inc. (AIM-T) is selling its Air Miles trademarks for Canada to Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) for $53.8-million. The deal includes additional consideration of up to $13.9-million, which may be paid within the next three years, based on the performance of the program. 

