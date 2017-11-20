Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) says it's buying Australian-listed Altona Mining Ltd. for about $90-million ($93-million Australian).

Altona will become a wholly owned subsidiary of CMMC. Altona's key asset is the undeveloped open-pit Cloncurry Copper Project in Queensland.

Directors and senior management of Altona have agreed to vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a Superior Proposal3 and subject to the Independent Expert concluding the Scheme is in the best interest of shareholders. Directors and senior management of Altona have provided voting intention statements in favour of the Scheme.

**

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-X) said after markets closed on Friday that it has reached a "definitive agreement" to buy Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-T).

According to the proposed terms, each Newstrike shareholder will receive 0.033 CanniMed shares in exchange for each Newstrike share held.

CanniMed shareholders will own 65 per cent of the combined company and Newstrike shareholders will have the remaining 35 per cent.

The companies said Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, which backed Newstrike, the parent Up Cannabis, will "remain intimately involved as shareholders and active participants in the creation and support of the Up Cannabis brand."

The deal is subject to the agreement of shareholders of both companies.

Last week, CanniMed said it needed time to review a surprise takeover offer for the company from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T)

In the release issued on Friday, CanniMed said no offer has been made and that it "continues to advise shareholders to take no action with respect to the unsolicited proposal."

CanniMed said it will respond to the Aurora proposal "if a formal offer is made."

**

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG-X) reported a net loss of $1.6-million or a penny per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared to net income of $3.5-million or 5 cents for the same period a year ago.

**

