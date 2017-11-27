Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T) says its wholly owned subsidiary, Dundee Agricultural Corp., has bought 1.25 million shares of Xylitol Canada Inc. for 12 cents per share for a total of $150,000.

It said it now owns a 12.3-per-cent interest in the Issuer on an undiluted basis, up from 11.7 per cent before. Dundee said it bought the shares for investment purposes only.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (MPVD-T; MPVD-Q) says it has received an extension of the waiver for the funding of the remaining reserve accounts under its project lending facility. The company said it has until January 31.

"The receipt of this waiver is an important step as we continue to advance our near-term resolution to the project lending facility," stated CEO David Whittle. "The support of our lending group throughout this process has been very much appreciated."

**

MORE TO COME