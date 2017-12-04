Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Morneau Shepell (MSI-T) says it has acquired Chestnut Global Partners, a wellness services provider based in Illinois.

"The acquisition is aligned with Morneau Shepell's growth strategy, and further expands its presence in the U.S. and global marketplace," the company stated.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the acquisition, Moreau Shepell said it acquires ownership stakes in five joint venture companies that provide employee assistance services to client companies in Brazil, China, Eastern Europe, India and Russia.

The company said the acquisition represents about 2 per cent of its revenue "and is not expected to have a material impact" on its financial performance.

**

Leonovus Inc. (LTV-X) says it has refiled its amended unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three- and nine-month period ended Sept. 30.

The company said the third-quarter financials were amended to "correct the allocation of shareholder deficiency in the notes" and disclose that on Nov. 27 its counsel received two notices of claim from the California labor commissioner related to unpaid wages, vacation wages, and waiting time penalties for two periods dating back to 2009.

"The claims were made by two former employees of the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Leonovus USA. Management is evaluating the claims and intends on defending the company and its subsidiary to the fullest extent possible," it stated.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGH-N; PGF-T) says it was notified by the NYSE on Dec. 1 that it's no longer in compliance with one of its continued listing standards after its closing price was below $1 (U.S.) for 30 days.

"Non-compliance with the NYSE's price listing standard does not affect Pengrowth's business operations nor does it breach or cause an event of default under any of Pengrowth's agreements with its lenders," the company stated. "Pengrowth continues to be in compliance with the terms of all of those agreements."

He said it doesn't affect the continued listing and trading of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

**

MORE TO COME