Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW.UN-T) said it added new restaurants to its royalty pool.

The fund said 42 new restaurants were opened across Canada between Sept 9, 2016 and Sept. 7, 2017, less seven restaurants that were permanently closed during this period.

"The addition of these 35 net new restaurants brings the total number of A&W restaurants in the Royalty Pool to 896," the company stated.

Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (No. 5) Core Fund (STUS.A-X) says it has acquired a multi-family property in Dallas, Texas.

"The acquisition improves the average vintage of the fund's apartment communities and is expected to be immediately accretive," the company stated.

