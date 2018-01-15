Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) has filed a lawsuit against Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T), alleging what it calls "multiple claims of wrongdoing" related to Aurora's hostile bid to acquire CanniMed.

In a statement released Friday evening, CanniMed says it filed a lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court alleging Aurora and others conspired to injure CanniMed's economic interests.

Story continues below advertisement

CanniMed says it's also seeking personal damages against one current and one former member of its board for their alleged involvement in the purported conspiracy. It says the action, which has not yet been served, seeks $725-million in damages.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Aurora also released a statement amending some aspects of its takeover bid, but made no mention of the lawsuit. The new statement provides greater detail on how Aurora became aware that CanniMed's board would be meeting in November 2017 to consider acquiring Newstrike Resources Ltd. (HIP-X).

On Monday, CanniMed issued a statement saying leading independent proxy voting advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co. has recommended that its shareholders vote for the acquisition of Newstrike Resources.

It quoted the firm as saying: "Our analyses suggest that the Newstrike/CanniMed merger represents the superior value proposition for CanniMed shareholders at this time."

-- The Canadian Press and The Globe and Mail

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) says it has an agreement with Kansas-based NueHealth LLC to form a joint venture and acquire seven ambulatory surgical centers from Meridian Surgical Partners of Brentwood, Tenn.

The joint venture, called MFC Nueterra Holding Co., LLC, will be majority-owned by Medical Facilities, the company stated in a release.

Medical Facilities says its portion of the $46.5-million (U.S.) total purchase price will be funded by cash and a draw on its credit facility.

**

Valeura Energy Inc. (VLE-T) says it has temporarily suspended testing operations on the Yamalik-1 well and has released the fracing and testing equipment after accomplishing the primary objectives of the testing.

"The Yamalik-1 well testing program was designed to demonstrate that fracing would allow gas to flow to surface from these deep, tight reservoirs, and without the production of formation water," the company stated. "Both of these factors are key components to demonstrate the presence of a basin-centred gas accumulation. The production testing results have exceeded expectations."

Story continues below advertisement

It also said net petroleum and natural gas sales in the fourth quarter averaged about 1,038 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up approximately 1 per cent from the third quarter, "reflecting additions from four well workovers, offset by natural declines."

**

Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN-T) says its board has approved a 2-per-cent increase to distributions paid on its units. That's an increase of 1.64 cents per unit and a total annualized distribution of 83.7 cents per unit, the company said.

**

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) has named Vince Mifsud as president, effective immediately.

Most recently, Mr. Mifsud was CEO of Scribble Technologies Inc., a global software-as-a-service content experience company. "Under his leadership, the company saw substantial cloud revenue growth," Enghouse stated in a release.

**

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T; PDS-N) says an updated investor presentation on its website shows an increase in activity.

"We currently have 64 rigs active in the U.S. compared with 55 at the time of our third quarter conference call," the company stated. "In Canada, we are nearing peak activity reached in 2017 with 89 active rigs, in line with previously communicated expectations."

The company also said it has signed 13 new contracts since the end of the third quarter and, at current commodity prices, "we expect to continue to add rigs in the U.S. and anticipate higher year-over-year activity in Canada."

**

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG-T) says the "sequential re-start" of the ELG Mine Complex in southwest Mexico has begun. "This re-start has been made possible, in large part due to the actions of the community of Nuevo Balsas and the CTM Union, who worked with management to re-establish and secure plant access through a road used during construction," the company stated. "Unfortunately, a subset of the Real del Limon Ejido continues to actively support the blockade and the Los Mineros Union, which does not represent the ELG's already-unionized workers."

The company cited media interviews where Los Mineros "has been reported as having dropped the pretense of wanting to 'win' the collective agreement through a vote by secret ballot of union eligible employees. Instead, it wants the collective agreement to be 'given' to them, regardless of the wishes of the majority of employees."

Torex said it "remains committed to finding a legal solution to the blockade, but clearly, taking the collective agreement from one union and simply giving it to another union is not a legal solution."

**

Emblem Corp. (EMC-X) says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Durham College to begin integrating cannabis-related learning into many of its post-secondary programs and building professional development courses.

"The MOU is the first-ever agreement in the province of Ontario between a cannabis education service and a post-secondary institution," Emblem stated.

"Today's announcement paves the way for more cannabis-focused courses to be offered. It will also allow for [Durham College] to begin offering its students work placements with cannabis industry partners and opens the door for eventual applied research opportunities within the industry. "

**

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (CBW-X) launched the KoLab Project Inc., which after receiving necessary regulatory approvals will offer an exclusive monthly subscription platform to authorized medical cannabis patients.

"The objective of KoLab Project is to rethink the patient experience for Canadians registered under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations," the company stated.

**

MPX Bioceutical Corp. (MPX-CN) says it has a definitive agreement with Panaxia Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., which develops and produces pharma grade cannabidiol medicinal products, medicinal preparations and medicinal accessories.

"Panaxia will provide the capital and equipment to build out and equip the manufacturing facility and will supply the non-active ingredients and compounds for formulation and packaging," the company stated.

"This agreement provides MPX with an unparalleled opportunity to develop and sell pharma-grade cannabinoid products into the burgeoning medical cannabis market," said Michael Arnkvarn, executive vice-president of MPX.

**

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) says it has signed an equipment purchase agreement with Bare Foods Co., an American snack food company. As part of the agreement, Bare Foods has purchased a small commercial-scale Radiant Energy Vacuum machine to begin production this year.

**