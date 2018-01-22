Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) says it has received commitments from a syndicate of five senior lenders for a senior secured project finance facility of $300-million (U.S.) to fund the development and construction of its Fruta del Norte gold project in Ecuador.

The Lenders are ING Capital LLC, Société Générale, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial), The Bank of Nova Scotia and KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH.

"Together with the project financing package from Orion Mine Finance Group and Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, this facility further reflects a strong endorsement of the project and confidence in the Lundin Gold team," said Ron Hochstein, CEO of Lundin Gold.

The company said the project is on schedule and on budget to start production by the end of 2019.

Napec Inc. (NPC-T) says it signed an agreement to acquire the assets of H.T. Sweeney & Son, Inc., a heavy civil construction business based in Pennsylvania for $18-million (U.S.).

"The transaction includes a sale price adjustment clause allowing for a maximum adjustment of $2.4-million based on HTS's results during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018," the company said.

The company said the transaction will be financed by new and existing credit facilities.



Western Copper and Gold Corp. (WRN-T; WRN-N) says it plans to raise $3-million in a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.6 million units at a price of $1.15 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for permitting and development of the Casino Project and for general corporate purposes.

Cronos Group Inc. (MJN-X) says its Peace Naturals Project Inc. subsidiary has obtained a dealer's license under Health Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act which enables it to export medical cannabis extracts, including concentrated oil and resin products, internationally.

"Cronos is focused on having a presence in all major international markets as the regulatory environment evolves. This dealer's license will enable us to expand the product offerings we export to these jurisdictions, which is instrumental to our global expansion strategy," said Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos.

FPInnovations and Resolute Forest Products (RFP-N; RFP-T) are holding a press conference on Monday "during which they will make an announcement regarding a $21-million investment in the transformation of Canada's forest sector," the companies stated.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (N-CN) says Health Canada's Office of Medical Cannabis has provided its Cannmart Inc. subsidiary with a Confirmation of Readiness for a license under Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).

"Once Cannmart's ACMPR 'sales-only' license is issued, the company will focus on sourcing medical cannabis from a large variety of domestic and international producers in order to offer the largest variety of strains to its patients," the company stated.

Glance Technologies Inc. (GET-CN) says it has agreed to grant Fobi Pay Technologies Inc. a non-exclusive license to use its mobile payment, security, anti-fraud and Glance Coin blockchain technology for a $5-million fee for a one-year initial term, renewable annually for $10,000 per year.

"Fobi Pay will offer big data analytics for networks of related businesses," stated Fobi CEO Rob Anson. "By licensing the Glance technology we will be able to offer a closed loop digital media and mobile strategy for our industry partners."

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (MYM-CN) says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Newcanna S.A.S., a Colombian medical cannabis company.

The two companies are proposing a joint venture or partnership agreement to form a new, jointly owned company in Colombia. "This partnership would focus on the large-scale commercial cultivation and transformation of cannabis and hemp for medical, scientific and industrial purposes and export to worldwide markets," the companies stated.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T) issued a statement on Monday saying it's "continuing to discuss terms of a possible transaction with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T).

CanniMed and Aurora have each agreed to extend their previously announced standstill agreements to expire at 5 p.m. ET today, with various conditions.

"There is no certainty that any such discussion will result in an agreement among the parties in respect of a transaction or in any change to the terms of Aurora's offer," from November, the company stated.

LGC Capital Ltd. (LG-X) says it has entered into a binding term sheet to increase its interest in Australian brand Little Green Pharma to 14.99 per cent from just under 12 per cent.

Little Green Pharma is a division of licenced Australian medical cannabis company Habi Pharma Pty Ltd.

LCG says the proposed increase is just below the 15-per-cent threshold requiring approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.

"Increasing LGC's interest in Little Green Pharma has been a top priority for LGC over the past few months, and even more so since the Australian Government announced on Jan. 4 ... an important step for the development of the Australian medical cannabis sector by permitting the export of medicinal cannabis products from Australia," the company stated.

KuuHubb Inc. (KUU-X) says it has signed an agreement with Receptiv, a mobile video advertising company, to collaborate on bringing new brands to the Recolor digital colouring app.

"Brand campaign partnerships are playing an essential role in Kuuhubb´s growth strategy," stated chief operating officer Pasi Piipponen. "Kuuhubb's Recolor app is a unique environment for our brand's customers to interact with their target audiences in a creative, fun and engaging way. We believe that we can build a robust additional revenue stream from the brand campaign revenues alongside with our steadily growing user revenue."

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (ATT-CN) says it has formed a new partnership with Vancouver-based craft brewery Faculty Brewing Co. to develop a hemp-infused, cannabinoid-rich, craft beer free of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

Abattis will conduct research and development activities related to the development of the beer for Faculty Brewing, the company said.

"Our exciting partnership with Faculty Brewing positions us as one of the first Canadian companies to secure an agreement for research and development, analytical and regulatory services relating to a hemp- and cannabis-infused beverage," said Abattis CEO Rob Abenante. "By aiming to develop a line of functional beers, each based on a different type of hemp extract, we hope to have a product that is compliant and market-ready as soon as Health Canada releases its new regulatory framework for hemp and cannabis-infused beverages."

