Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) announced an offering of $200-million of senior unsecured debentures. Artis said in a release that it intends to use the net proceeds to partially repay its outstanding credit facilities.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBP-X), a cannabinoid-based drug development company, says it has received a "no objection letter" (NOL) from Health Canada for its clinical trial application for its PPP001 prescription smokable dried cannabis product.

"This is an especially significant and noteworthy milestone for the lead candidate in our product pipeline," said Bernard Fortier, Tetra's CEO, "as it positions Tetra to potentially be the first company with a Health Canada approved, cannabinoid-based drug on the market aimed at treating breakthrough pain in cancer patients."

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) owns an 8.5-per-cent stake in Tetra.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) has signed a deal to buy a minority stake in Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. (LIQ-T) which plans to launch a brand of cannabis retail stores.

Under the deal, Aurora will acquire a 19.9 per cent stake in the company for $103.5-million through a non-brokered private placement.

It will also have an ability to increase its interest in Liquor Stores up to 40 per cent with an additional investment.

Liquor Stores plans to use the money to establish and launch a brand of cannabis retail outlets.

The retailer says it will convert some of its existing stores into cannabis outlets and establish new locations.

Liquor Stores will also use a portion of the money to strengthen its existing liquor retail brands by renovating its existing outlets and for general corporate purposes.

Cronos Group Inc. (MJN-X) says it has launched Cronos Australia Pty Ltd. and the has been granted medicinal cannabis cultivation and research licenses.

"The launch of Cronos Australia as our newest international hub marks an important milestone for the Company. Cronos is focused on providing pharmaceutical grade medicine to patients in need, and we are excited that our Australian team shares this vision and commitment," stated Mike Gorenstein, CEO of Cronos Group, in a release.

Cronos Australia is a 50/50 joint venture between the Group and NewSouthern Capital Pty Ltd, led by Mr. Rodney Cocks and Mr. Peter Righetti. It will serve as the Group's hub for Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia, the company said.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T) says it's selling its stake in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-T) that are not subject to Canadian Securities Exchange escrow requirements.

The company said Michael Serruya, Simon Serruya and Jack Serruya are purchasing 80 per cent of all transferred shares from Aphria individually or through an affiliate. The remaining 20 per cent is being purchased by an affiliate of Delavaco Capital.

"The transaction also includes a call/put option for the remainder of the company's shares, which are currently subject to the CSE mandatory escrow requirements," the company stated.

"The sale of a portion of our investment in Liberty Health Sciences provides excellent returns for our investors and we are committed to continue to work together with the Toronto Stock Exchange to ensure compliance with its staff notice regarding US cannabis investments", said Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld. "While I continue to believe there is tremendous opportunity in the U.S. for medical cannabis, the sale of these shares serve the best interests of our shareholders and provide additional and important capital to fund Aphria's continued growth in Canada and expand into other federally legal international markets."

After the transaction, Aphria will own 28 per cent Liberty shares. Mr. Neufeld and John Cervini of Aphria will remain on Liberty's board of directors, with Mr. Neufeld remaining as the chair.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI-X) says its application for the Controlled Drugs and Substances Licence has been approved by Health Canada.

"The licence legally permits the company to possess, package, and transport or deliver cannabis products at its process and product development laboratory," in Edmonton, the company said.

"Within these provisions, Radient can conduct research and develop products related to cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol and cannabis resin at its Roper Road facility, while further optimizing its proprietary extraction assets and methods in the commercial-scale production of cannabis-based extracts. "

Radient says it's also awaiting approval of its application to Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) for a licence which would allow it to produce and manufacture cannabis extracts and oils.

Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD-T) says it has entered into a definitive agreement with a third party buyer that sees Agility Health Holdings, Inc. sell 100 per cent of its interest in its parent company of Agility Health LLC.

Alaris says it will receive gross proceeds of $26.7-million as a result of the deal.

TerrAscend Corp. (TER-CN) says its Solace Health Inc. subsidiary has been granted an oil production license by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

"This important milestone will enable Solace to commence the commercial production and formulation of cannabis-derived oils for its consumers," the company stated.