Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Student Transportation Inc. (STB-T; STB-Q) reported second-quarter revenue of $193.9-million (U.S.) up from $177.2-million for the second quarter a year earlier and ahead of analysts' expectations of $186.4-million.

Net income was $22.7-million or 21 cents per diluted share, compared to $6-million or 6 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding the non-cash benefit of the new U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 legislative reform changes, net income for the second quarter would have been $8.8-million, or 9 cents per common share, the company said.

**

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (PAR.UN-T) says its chief financial officer Paul Harrs has resigned. The REIT also said it has done a reorganization of all divisions and corporate operations "with the aim of maintaining tenant service levels while reducing administrative and property costs."  It says the changes will save about $800,000 a year once implemented.

**

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU-T) says it plans to raise $4-million in a non-brokered private placement.

The apparel company says it's planning a financing of 33.3 million shares at 12 cents each. The company is offering the financing to "key strategic groups," including a proposed $2-million investment from the Jeremy Bieber Group, which will act as a global chief influencer role for the company.

