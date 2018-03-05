Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news in the post- and pre-market.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO-T) reported fourth-quarter net sales of US$5-million, up 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

Its net loss was US$1.4-million or 2 cents per common share compared to US$2.4-million or 4 cents per common share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents and sales of US$5.1-million in the most recent quarter.

Red Eagle Mining Corp. (R-X) is buying the shares of Red Eagle Exploration Ltd. (XR-X) it does not already own by way of "a three-cornered amalgamation." Under the terms of the amalgamation, XR shareholders will receive one common share of Red Eagle Mining for every two XR common shares, the company said in a release.

Red Eagle Mining currently owns 76.4 per cent of the outstanding XR shares. The company will issue approximately 46 million of its shares to XR shareholders (other than itself).

Ensign Energy Services (ESI-T) reported revenue of $270-million in the fourth quarter, up from $234-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $245-million.

Net income was $46.4-million or 30 cents per share versus a loss of $61.9-million or 41 cents a year earlier.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF-T) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EHT-X) said Health Canada has issued a cultivation licence for their co-owned Delta 3 greenhouse operation in Delta, B.C.

Avesoro Resources Inc. (ASO-T) reported revenues of US$33.3-million for the fourth quarter, up 231 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to US$11.1-million, the company said.

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $138.7-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $130.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $13.4-million or 34 cents per share versus a loss of $11.8-million or 31 cents a year earlier.

MPX Bioceutical Corp. (MPX-CN) says its U.S. subsidiary CGX Life Sciences Inc. has entered into a "definitive limited liability membership interest and asset purchase agreement " to buy Abaca LLC., a medical marijuana business in Arizona, for US$15-million in cash and shares.

"This acquisition represents a solid addition to our industry and presence in Arizona, a state that offers MPX one of the best-regulated, yet industry-supportive markets in the country," stated MPX chairman and CEO Scott Boyes.