Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news in the post- and pre-market.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO-T) reported fourth-quarter net sales of US$5-million, up 8 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

Its net loss was US$1.4-million or 2 cents per common share compared to US$2.4-million or 4 cents per common share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents and sales of US$5.1-million in the most recent quarter.

**

Red Eagle Mining Corp. (R-X) is buying the shares of Red Eagle Exploration Ltd. (XR-X) it does not already own by way of "a three-cornered amalgamation." Under the terms of the amalgamation, XR shareholders will receive one common share of Red Eagle Mining for every two XR common shares, the company said in a release.

Red Eagle Mining currently owns 76.4 per cent of the outstanding XR shares. The company will issue approximately 46 million of its shares to XR shareholders (other than itself).

**

Ensign Energy Services (ESI-T) reported revenue of $270-million in the fourth quarter, up from $234-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $245-million.

Net income was $46.4-million or 30 cents per share versus a loss of $61.9-million or 41 cents a year earlier.

**

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF-T) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EHT-X) said Health Canada has issued a cultivation licence for their co-owned Delta 3 greenhouse operation in Delta, B.C.

**

Avesoro Resources Inc. (ASO-T) reported revenues of US$33.3-million for the fourth quarter, up 231 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to US$11.1-million, the company said.

**

Algoma Central Corp. (ALC-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $138.7-million, which was in line with expectations and up from $130.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $13.4-million or 34 cents per share versus a loss of $11.8-million or 31 cents a year earlier.

**

MPX Bioceutical Corp. (MPX-CN) says its U.S. subsidiary CGX Life Sciences Inc. has entered into a "definitive limited liability membership interest and asset purchase agreement " to buy Abaca LLC., a medical marijuana business in Arizona, for US$15-million in cash and shares.

"This acquisition represents a solid addition to our industry and presence in Arizona, a state that offers MPX one of the best-regulated, yet industry-supportive markets in the country," stated MPX chairman and CEO Scott Boyes.

