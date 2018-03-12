Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cara Operations Ltd. (CARA-T) says fourth-quarter system sales grew $133.8-million to $774.9-million for the 14 weeks ended Dec. 31, as compared to 13 weeks ended Dec. 25, 2016. Total gross revenue was $225.4-million, which was ahead of expectations of $201.7-million and an increase from $175.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $27.3-million or 45 cents per share versus $19.7-million or 32 cents a year earlier. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 10.68 cents per share, an increase of 5 per cent.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) says it has an underwriting agreement to sell, on a private placement basis, $150-million senior unsecured notes.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $51.5-million down from $62.3-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $3.5-million or 6 cents versus $10.9-million or 14 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 5 cents and revenue of $45.9-million.

