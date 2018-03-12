 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Monday's small-cap stocks to watch

Clarusvisus/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Cara Operations Ltd. (CARA-T) says fourth-quarter system sales grew $133.8-million to $774.9-million for the 14 weeks ended Dec. 31,  as compared to 13 weeks ended Dec. 25, 2016. Total gross revenue was $225.4-million, which was ahead of expectations of $201.7-million and an increase from $175.6-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $27.3-million or 45 cents per share versus $19.7-million or 32 cents a year earlier. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of 10.68 cents per share, an increase of 5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

**

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) says it has an underwriting agreement to sell, on a private placement basis, $150-million senior unsecured notes.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

**

High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (HWO-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $51.5-million down from $62.3-million a year earlier.

Net earnings were $3.5-million or 6 cents versus $10.9-million or 14 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting earnings of 5 cents and revenue of $45.9-million.

**

Story continues below advertisement

MORE TO COME

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.