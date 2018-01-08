Monday’s TSX breakouts: A bank stock poised to potentially rally next week

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 34 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 17 securities on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appeared on the positive breakouts list last week when the share price closed at an all-time high. I anticipate the share price will rise to continue to set new record highs as the year goes on.

Next week, the stock has a potential catalyst. On Jan. 17, the Bank of Canada will be announcing its decision on its overnight rate. Currently, the market is pricing in a 83-per-cent probability of a 25 basis point hike, expecting the overnight rate to rise to 1.25 per cent from 1 per cent. A rate hike could cause bank stocks to rally. The security highlighted today is Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Royal Bank is a diversified financial services company, offering services such as personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets operations.

Before the market opened on Nov. 29, the company reported solid fouth-quarter 2017 financial results that beat the Street's expectations.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.92, up 14 per cent year-over-year and ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.87. Canadian personal and commercial banking net income increased 9 per cent year-over-year to $1,360-million, driven by volume growth and higher spreads from the Bank of Canada rate increases. Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger stated on the earnings call, "NIM [net interest margin] increased 2 basis points year-over-year and 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter, benefiting from Bank of Canada rate hikes in July and September, and given [the] gradual outlook for rising rates, we expect NIM to increase 4 to 6 basis points in 2018 with some variability quarter-to-quarter." The CET1 ratio was 10.9 per cent, in-line with management's target of between 10.5 per cent and 11 per cent. Return on equity was 17 per cent in fiscal 2017.

The stock is dual-listed trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the same ticker, RY.

Returning capital to shareholders

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share or $3.64 per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized yield of 3.5 per cent.

Management has historically announced a dividend increase every other quarter, which implies a potential dividend hike may be announced in late-February when the company releases its first-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results.

Chief Executive Officer David McKay has previously indicated that he is comfortable with a payout ratio at the upper end of its targeted 40 per cent to 50 per cent range. In fiscal 2017, the payout ratio was 46 per cent.

In fiscal 2017, management was actively repurchasing shares as part of its share buyback program. Mr. McKay indicated on the earnings call that, "We still see the flexibility to grow our business but also return capital to shareholders via share buybacks going forward and potentially, inorganically, if the opportunity were to present itself. Having said that, we remain primarily focused on growing our business organically."

Analysts' recommendations

The stock is covered by 18 analysts, of which nine analysts have buy recommendations, seven analysts have hold recommendations, one analyst has an "underweight" (from Barclays) and one analyst has an "underperform" recommendation (from Macquarie).

Revised recommendations

Last week, Stephen Biggar, the analyst from Argus Research, lifted his target price to $94 (U.S.) from $82, which is the high on the Street.

In December, Robert Sedran from CIBC World Markets lifted his target price by $10 (Canadian) to $113. Stephen Theriault from Eight Capital upgraded the stock to a "buy" from a "neutral"' recommendation and bumped his target price to $113 from $107.

After the company reported its third quarter earnings results in November, numerous analysts revised their target prices – all higher. For instance, Mario Mendonca from TD Securities revised his target price to $110 from $105. Meny Gauman from Cormark Securities hiked his target price to $110 from $98. Scott Chan from Canaccord Genuity raised his target price by $3 to $108. Doug Young from Desjardins Securities lifted his target price to $109 from $108. Gabriel Dechaine from National Bank Financial increased his target price by $4 to $105. Sohrab Movahedi from BMO Capital Markets increased his target price to $102 from $100. John Aiken from Barclays increased his target price to $100 (the low on the Street) from $96, but maintained his "underweight" recommendation. David Donovan from Accountability Research bumped his target price up $1 to $113. Sumit Malhotra from Scotia Capital tweaked his target price higher by $1 to $111.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting steady growth for the company. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $8.05 for fiscal 2018, increasing nearly 7 per cent to $8.58 in fiscal 2019.

Earnings estimates have been rising. For instance, three months ago, the consensus earnings per share estimates were $7.94 for fiscal 2018 and $8.39 for fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.2 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, just above its five-year historical average of 11.3 times. Over the past five years, the stock has traded at a peak multiple of 13 times, suggesting there is room for multiple expansion. At a P/E multiple of 13 times, this would equate to a share price of approximately $111.50 based on the current 2019 consensus earnings estimate.

Its peers are trading at the following forward P/E multiples: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) shares are trading at a multiple of 11.8 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) are trading at 11.3 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, relatively in-line with shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) that are trading at 11.2 times. Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) and National Bank of Canada (NA-T) are trading at P/E multiples of 10.4 times and 10.3 times, respectively.

The consensus 12-month target price is $108.71, implying the share price has only 4 per cent upside potential over the next year. Individual target prices provided by 15 firms are as follows in numerical order: $100 (at Barclays), two at $102, $105, two at $108, $109, two at $110, $111, three at $113, $113,50, and $96 (U.S) or approximately $116.60 (Cdn).

Insider transaction activity

Each month in 2017, the President and Chief Executive Officer David McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares. Most recently, on Dec. 21, Mr. McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,352) at an average price per share of $102.735. His closing portfolio balance was 5,873 shares.

On Dec. 5, Jeffery Yabuki purchased 1,000 shares, initiating a portfolio position. In Oct., the company announced that Mr. Yabuki's appointment to the board of director.

Chart watch

In 2017, the share price increased a respectable 13 per cent and the stock price is off to a positive start to 2018. Last week, the stock price advanced 2 per cent to a record closing high of $104.89 on Jan. 4. More importantly, the stock climbed to an all-time high on large volume, reflecting strong demand for the stock.

In terms of key resistance and support levels, the stock price has initial overhead resistance around $110. Looking at the downside, there is initial support around $100, near its 50-day moving average (at $101.55). Failing that, there is support around $96, close to its 200-day moving average (at $96.37) and strong support at $90.

===

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.