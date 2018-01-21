Monday’s TSX breakouts: A growth stock with a stable dividend that is soaring to record heights

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 45 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 13 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a stock that appears on the positive breakouts list with the share price rising to a record high. This growth stock has been a solid long-term performer delivering positive annual price returns along with a stable dividend that is currently yielding 2.4 per cent.

The security highlighted today is WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Montreal-based WSP is a leading professional services firm with clients in the transportation and infrastructure, resources, property and buildings, and power and energy sectors. The company has a diversified team of skilled professionals with approximately 42,000 engineers, surveyors, architects, planners, advisors, scientists, and environmental specialists. WSP has a global reach with operations in 40 countries.

On Nov. 8, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Net revenue experienced 4.4 per cent organic, or internal, growth. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at $160-million, up 9 per cent year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $156-million. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 12.5 per cent, up from 12.4 per cent reported during the same quarter last year. An important metric to watch is the company's backlog as it is an indicator of future growth. Backlog stood at $5.96-billion, representing 10.2 months of revenues. The company's balance sheet is healthy with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times.

In addition to its solid earnings results, management announced a significant project win that has already begun and is included in the company's reported backlog. On the third-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre L'Heureux stated, "I would also like to take a moment to announce one of our most recent project wins. WSP does not typically press release project awards, however, given the importance of this one, I would like to discuss it in more details. We have been awarded the engineering, architectural and design management services contract for Parliament Centre Block rehabilitation project in Ottawa. This is Canada's largest and most multidisciplinary heritage rehabilitation project ever and globally represent WSP biggest property and buildings win in the history of our firm."

Management has a growth through acquisition strategy with two recent sizeable purchases announced. The company acquired New Zealand-based Opus International Consultants Limited, adding 3,000 employees and expanding the company's presence in the Australian and New Zealand markets. The acquisition will increase the company's exposure to the Asia Pacific region to 20 per cent of total net revenues from 14 per cent on a pro forma basis. In November, the company completed the acquisition of Columbia-based Consultoría Colombiana S.A.​ (ConCol), which will add 1,000 employees and increase WSP's Latin American exposure. On the conference call, the Chief Executive Officer Alexandre L'Heureux stressed the importance of continued growth, "Mergers and acquisitions will still be part of our thesis for 2018 but along the way, I mean, we're going to work extremely hard to reach our targets as well on EBITDA margin and organic growth."

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and La Caisse de depôt et placement du Québec are both large shareholders each owning approximately 19 per cent and 18 per cent of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share, or $1.50 per share yearly. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 2.4 per cent. The company has maintained its dividend at this level since 2011.

Analysts' recommendations

There are 13 analysts that cover this mid-cap industrial stock with a market capitalization of $6.4-billion. The stock has eight buy recommendations and five hold recommendations.

Firms providing research coverage on the company are as follows in alphabetical order: Accountability Research, AltaCorp. Capital, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, Edward Jones, EVA Dimensions, Laurentian Bank Securities, National Bank Financial, Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital, and TD Securities.

Revised recommendations

Earlier this month, Jacob Bout, the analyst at CIBC Capital Markets, took his target price up to $63 from $54.

In November, multiple analysts revised their target prices – all higher. For instance, Frederic Bastien, the analyst from Raymond James, lifted his target price by $6 to $60. Maxim Sytchev from National Bank Financial increased his target price to $56 from $52. Michael Tupholme from TD Securities hiked his target price to $67 from $59. Derek Spronck from RBC Capital Markets increased his target price to $66 from $64. Benoit Poirier from Desjardins Securities revised his target price to $63 from $56. Mona Nazir from Laurentian Bank Securities took her target price up to $65 from $57. Chris Murray from AltaCorp Capital increased his target price by $4 to $54. Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity raised his target price to $58 from $54. Mark Neville from Scotia Capital bumped his target price to $62 from $58.

Financial Forecasts

The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $557-million in 2017, rising over 16 per cent to $649-million in 2018. The consensus earnings per share estimate is $2.70 in 2017, increasing 19 per cent to $3.21 in 2018.

Analysts have increased their earnings forecasts in recent months. For instance, three months ago, the consensus EBITDA estimates were $552-million in 2017 and $627-million in 2018, and the consensus EPS estimates were $2.65 for 2017 and $3.03 for 2018.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 11.3 times the 2018 consensus estimate, above the three-year historical average of 10.5 times but below the peak multiple of approximately 13 times during this period.

The average one-year target price is $62.27, suggesting the share price is fully valued. Target prices range from a low of $54 (at AltaCorp Capital) to a high of $67 (at TD Securities).

Insider transaction activity

The most recent transaction in the public market reported by an insider occurred in August. On Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, Louis-Philippe Carrière, who sits on the board of directors, purchased a total of 2,000 shares at an average price per share above $50, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 3,100 shares.

Fellow Director Suzanne Rancourt purchased a total of 1,625 shares in the market on Aug. 17.

Chart watch

The share price remains in an uptrend and climbed to a record high on Friday, closing at $61.99.

Year-to-date, the stock price is up 3.5 per cent. During the past five calendar years, the share price has delivered positive price returns, rallying 34 per cent in 2017, increasing 5 per cent in 2016, climbing 22 per cent in 2015, rising 11 per cent in 2014, and soaring 59 per cent in 2013.

