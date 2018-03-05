Monday’s TSX breakouts: A significant black cloud looms over this consumer stock

On today's TSX Breakouts report, there are 13 stocks on the positive breakouts list (stocks with positive price momentum), and 52 securities are on the negative breakouts list (stocks with negative price momentum).

Discussed today is a company that appeared on the negative breakouts list last week. Operationally, the company is delivering solid results. However, the share price is in correction territory, declining 14 per cent since its closing record high set on Feb. 13. The security highlighted today is BRP Inc. (DOO-T).

A brief outline is provided below that may serve as a springboard for further fundamental research.

The company

Quebec-based BRP manufactures and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Products manufactured include roadsters, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and personal watercrafts with brand names such as Can-Am, Lynx, Ski-Doo, and Sea-Doo. The company has operations across the globe, in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Austria and Finland.

In terms of geographical revenue breakdown, during the first nine months of fiscal 2018 (the company's fiscal year end is Jan. 31), 50 per cent of its revenue was from the U.S., 18 per cent was from Canada, and the balance was from international regions. As such, there are foreign exchange currency exposures to consider. The company reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

On Dec. 1, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results. Normalized EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) came in at $199.2-million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $196.5-million, and normalized earnings per share was $1.05, well above the Street's forecast of 95 cents. Management narrowed its earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2018 to between $2.25 and $2.35 from between $2.23 and $2.35.

On the third-quarter conference call, when asked about their shipments from Mexico into the U.S. and from Canada into the U.S., and potential implications related to NAFTA, the chief financial officer Sébastien Martel made the following comments, "The growth has happened mostly between U.S. and Mexico. Last year, we were talking about $1 billion of trade happening between those two countries. Today, we're looking more at $1.2-billion of trade and now, if NAFTA were to be, let's say, abolished or what are the consequences of -- then we'd fall to [the] pre-NAFTA free-trade agreement that existed between Canada and the U.S…and as we had talked 12 months ago, then you're probably looking at WTO tariff's between Mexico and the U.S. and that could be in the range of 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent on a total trade volume of, let's say, $1.2 billion. Obviously it's something -- it's not a scenario that we would prefer. We would prefer the status quo. But if it were to happen and if we're talking about, let's say, a $25 million to $30 million impact on our results, it's something that we could most certainly manage and that would be addressed through either supplier reductions or increases over to the consumer or do as we do every year. We optimize our business, and 1 per cent to 2 per cent optimization every year is something that we target. So it's something that we could absorb."

The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results before the market opens on Thurs. March 22, at which time management will provide guidance on fiscal 2019. There is a high degree of seasonality in the business with the fourth quarter historically the strongest period. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $199-million and the consensus earnings per share estimate is 92 cents.

Returning capital to shareholders

In June 2017, management announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend. The company currently pays its shareholders 8 cents per share or 24 cents per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of 0.7 per cent.

During the third-quarter of fiscal 2018, the company repurchased 454,700 shares as part of its share buyback program.

Analysts' recommendations

Analysts have mixed recommendations. There are 13 firm that provide research coverage on the company, of which eight analysts have buy recommendations and five analysts have hold recommendations.

The 13 firms providing research coverage are as follows in alphabetical order: Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, CIBC World Markets, Desjardins Securities, EVA Dimensions, GMP, Morningstar, National Bank Financial, Northcoast Research, RBC Capital Markets, UBS, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Revised recommendations

Last month, Cameron Doerksen, the analyst from National Bank Financial, cut his recommendation to a 'sector perform' from an 'outperform', but increased his target price to $54 from $52.

In January, Timothy Conder, the analyst at Wells Fargo Securities, took his target price up to $52 from $48.

Financial forecasts

Steady earnings growth is anticipated for the company. The Street is forecasting EBITDA of $561-million in fiscal 2018, $627-million in fiscal 2019, and $681-million in fiscal 2020. The consensus earnings per share estimates are $2.36 in fiscal 2018, $2.77 in fiscal 2019, and $3.09 in fiscal 2020.

Over the past several months, consensus estimates have declined for fiscal 2018 but increased for fiscal 2019. To illustrate, four months ago, the Street was forecasting EBITDA of $566-million for fiscal 2019 and $614-million in fiscal 2019.

Valuation

According to Bloomberg, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.2 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, above the three year average of 14.7 times. Last year, the stock traded as low as a 12 times multiple. On an enterprise value-to-EBITDA basis, the stock is trading at 9.8 times the fiscal 2019 consensus estimate, which is above its three-year historical average multiple of 8.2 times. Last year, the stock traded at a forward multiple as low as sub-6 times, suggesting the stock could face further multiple contraction.

The consensus one-year target price is $52.42, implying the share price may appreciate 17 per cent over the next 12 months. Individual target prices provided by 11 firms are as follows in numerical order: $41 (at Morningstar), $49, $50, $52, $53, five at $54, and $56.

Insider transaction activity

There has not been any buying or selling activity reported by insiders year-to-date. The most recent transaction in the public market reported by an insider occurred in December.

On Dec. 15, the Chief Financial Officer Sébastien Martel sold 500 shares at an average price per share of $50, trimming his portfolio's position to 52,597 shares.

Chart watch

The share price has been in an uptrend since early 2016.

Selling pressure has intensified on higher than normal trading volume. The share price has declined 3 per cent year-to-date but 14 per cent over the past 12 trading sessions. On Feb. 13, the share price closed at a record high of $52.30, and ended the session at $44.94 on March 2. On March 2, nearly 337,000 shares traded, above the three-month daily average trading volume of approximately 254,000 shares.

The stock is approaching oversold territory with a relative strength index (RSI) reading of 33. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 indicates an oversold condition.

In terms of key support and resistance levels, there is downside support around $45, where it is currently trading at, and failing that, there is support around $43, near its 200-day moving average (at $42.75), and then at $40. Since mid-2016, the share price has held above the 200-day moving average. Should the share price recover, there is overhead resistance around $48, close to its 50-day moving average (at $48.26) and a major ceiling of resistance at $50.

The Breakouts file is a technical analysis screen intended to identify companies that are technically breaking out. In addition, this report highlights a company's dividend policy, analysts' recommendations, financial forecasts, and provides a brief technical analysis for a security to provide readers with more information.

If a stock appears on the positive breakouts list, this indicates positive price momentum, and that a company may be worthwhile for investors to look at the fundamentals in order to determine if the recent price strength is warranted and will continue. If a security appears on the negative breakouts list, this indicates negative price momentum, and may be indicative of either deteriorating fundamentals or perhaps indicates a buying opportunity.

Securities screened are from the S&P/TSX composite index, the S&P/TSX Small Cap index, as well as Canadian small cap stocks outside of these indexes that have a minimum market capitalization of $200-million.

A technical analysis screen does not replace fundamental analysis, but can help identify companies worth having a closer look at.